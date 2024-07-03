AFL Lists the Errors in the “Legal Abomination” of Trump NDA Case

America First Legal enumerated the errors in the legal abomination of the Manhattan NDA case. People like to call it the Trump hush money case. It makes the problems very clear.

Judge Merchan allowed the jury to reach a verdict that was NOT UNANIMOUS—a violation of President Trump’s rights under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution.

/1⚖️NY TRUMP PROSECUTION FACT SHEET: Judge Merchan allowed the jury to reach a verdict that was NOT UNANIMOUS—a violation of President Trump's rights under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution. PART 1:

/5 Judge Merchan instructed the jurors that they “need not be unanimous as to what those unlawful means were” and instead provided the jury with three options of finding “unlawful means:” (1) violation of Federal election law

(2) violation of tax law

(2) violation of tax law

(3) falsification of…

/6 Under Judge Merchan's instructions, the jury was NOT REQUIRED TO AGREE on the underlying crime Trump committed. It could have split 4-4-4 among the three vague, distinct options provided by the judge.

/7 The jury was ultimately only unanimous with respect to HALF of the elements of the charged crime. The underlying crime and the jurors' agreement on it remain ENTIRELY UNKNOWN.

/8 The Sixth Amendment provides that all those accused of a crime have the right to "be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation."

/9 Because the jury was NOT COMPLETELY UNANIMOUS about the underlying crime President Trump committed, President Trump was deprived of his rights under the Sixth Amendment.