AFL Lists the Errors in the “Legal Abomination” of Trump NDA Case

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

America First Legal enumerated the errors in the legal abomination of the Manhattan NDA case. People like to call it the Trump hush money case. It makes the problems very clear.

Judge Merchan allowed the jury to reach a verdict that was NOT UNANIMOUS—a violation of President Trump’s rights under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments