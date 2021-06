A viral video, first shared on MeWee, was posted last Saturday showing a woman blasting the spa workers over a naked man with “a penis and testicles” exposed while walking around the women’s locker room. There were young children around.

The spa workers tried to argue with her but this woman is great and did NOT back down. She’s telling the truth and has the courage to do it.

Apparently, all a man has to say is he’s a female.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexit (@lexitmovement)

