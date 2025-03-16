The Latest on the Release of the Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about releasing promised documents, beginning with the Epstein files. People are frustrated and growing impatient after the first Epstein release, which was nothing more than blank redacted pages.

Bondi told Bartiromo:

“First, to the Epstein issue. I’m mad that I didn’t have more information on Epstein. I was given 200 pages of documents. I’ve asked Director Patel, he came in after that, of course.

I’d asked for those documents prior to Kash coming in. Kash is going to get me all the information. I’ve asked him to find out why I didn’t receive all those documents, and he didn’t receive all those documents. We’ve now found out, of course, that they were in New York.

We’ve received a truckload of documents and evidence, and Kash is going to give me a deadline on when he can go through that to protect, of course, the victims of sex trafficking who are wrapped into this. He’s going to give me a deadline on when he can get this, and we will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can, to the American people because they deserve to know.

Same with January 6th. We’re all working on JFK right now. We will be working on Martin Luther King. All of these things that the President promised — we will be doing. They can try to hide documents from us, but they can’t.

It might take a little longer, but we will find them and release them to the American people because it’s about transparency.”

