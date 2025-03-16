The Constitutional Crisis of An American Traitor, Judge Boasberg

On March 15, 2025, President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to address the invasion by Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. The goal was to expedite their removal quickly. In stepped an Obama-appointed radical left judge to stop him and order the plane to turn around while in mid-air.

This gang is killing Americans, as is MS-13. President Trump declared Tren de Aragua and MS-13 foreign terrorists. He has the authority to deport them.

The Story

The duly elected President of the United States declared the vicious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang a foreign terrorist organization. He put them on planes to GITMO to get them out of this country to protect Americans.

Far-left Democrat Judge Boasberg, an Obama-appointed judge, assumed powers he does not have and ordered these monsters who were in mid-air to be flown back.

Remember how Sen. Chuck Schumer boasted he would stop President Trump’s agenda with their hand-selected judges. Remember that as Tren de Aragua steals, rapes, and murders and as they set up their crime syndicate throughout the country.

Attorney Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, said, ‘This is the most dangerous constitutional crisis imaginable. I do not say this lightly. The President has a constitutional duty, as the chief executive officer and commander-in-chief, to ignore Judge Boasberg’s lawless and dangerous order. The Supreme Court must use the emergency docket to immediately stay Judge Boasberg’s order.

“Next week, the House must impeach Judge Boasberg. And defund his court.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi gave this statement:

“Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans. TdA is represented by the ACLU. This order disregards well-established authority regarding President Trump’s power, and it puts the public and law enforcement at risk. The Department of Justice is undeterred in its efforts to work with the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and all of our partners to stop this invasion and Make America Safe Again.”

Bondi filed an emergency to put Boasberg’s illegal order aside.

Will the House or Senate or the Supreme Court act?

Rep. Brandon Gill is filing Articles of Impeachment this week against Judge James Boasberg who blocked President Trump from invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. However, that would require 67 Senators and Republicans don’t have 67 Senators. Democrats want Tren de Aragua in this country.

“Federal judge demands violent, drug-running gangbangers remain in America.” https://t.co/qyHMGnUsfU — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 16, 2025

