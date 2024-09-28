The Lawfare Is Over for the Texas Trump Train Defendants at Last

A federal jury in Texas has cleared all but one of the “Trump Train” defendants. This was the 2020 incident that saw a convoy of Trump supporters driving alongside a Biden-Harris campaign bus. It was very funny, and Democrats were angry that they were one-upped.

The Biden campaign bus, which the Bidenistas called the Pudding and Sweet Cheeks Express, was rolling through Texas to a campaign event almost no one was going to attend. The Biden campaign people claimed they were so upset by the Trump Train trailing them that they couldn’t continue with their next two events.

The Trump supporters had been accused of “voter intimidation” and attempting to run the bus off the road, while the plaintiffs in the case accused them of causing “emotional distress.”

Five of the six defendants were cleared by the jury in the civil lawsuit. One man, Eliazar Cisneros, whose truck bumped into a white SUV, was ordered to pay the bus driver $10,000 and $30,000 in punitive damages. None of the defendants were charged with criminal offenses.

It was funny watching the Trump cars following the campaign bus, but the campaign tried to make it illegal. The Trump supporters drove them out of Texas.

In a statement to Fox News, defendants Steve and Randi Ceh and Joeylynn Mesaros described the case as politically motivated lawfare that caused great strain on their lives.

The trio told Fox News that the incident was largely “uneventful” and that the bus and the SUV were swerving in and out of traffic. According to them, the event was blown out of proportion by partisan media outlets who sought to paint Trump supporters as extremists.

“It was very friendly. I actually have tons of video of friendly encounters where we’re waving on the side of the road, smiling, the bus is just driving, and the trucks are driving behind it,” Mesaros recalled.

“Through the lawsuit, we did identify there were maybe one or two vehicles that were driving in a way that we wouldn’t have driven. I think, at worst, it’s maybe a traffic citation, not anything major or extreme, certainly not a conspiracy under the Ku Klux Klan law to intimidate voters. But those people weren’t sued; it was just intentionally us [and] I think that we were targeted as what they perceived maybe to be easy targets, but they couldn’t have imagined that God would sustain us in this fight and we would prevail.”

Democrats, who have no sense of humor, were able to make the defendants miserable for four years.