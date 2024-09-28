Trump Responds to Kamala’s Clown Show at the Border

M DOWLING
Donald Trump reacted to phony Kamala’s clown show at the border.

“We have travel warnings for the various countries, but yet she’s taking in the worst of those people… and I have to sit there and listen to her bullsh*t last night?”

Kamala Harris was only at the border for 20 minutes and met with management officials, not one agent. It truly was a photo-op. She’s a clown.

It seems like yesterday when she called ICE the KKK and falsely accused agents of whipping Haitians.


