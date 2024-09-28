Trump Responds to Kamala’s Clown Show at the Border

Donald Trump reacted to phony Kamala’s clown show at the border.

“We have travel warnings for the various countries, but yet she’s taking in the worst of those people… and I have to sit there and listen to her bullsh*t last night?”

Trump reacts to Kamala’s border speech: “We have travel warnings for the various countries, but yet she’s taking in the worst of those people… and I have to sit there and listen to her BULLSH*T last night?” Trump is all of us. That’s why we love him. pic.twitter.com/ls4oLgdFkm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2024

Kamala Harris was only at the border for 20 minutes and met with management officials, not one agent. It truly was a photo-op. She’s a clown.

Holy smokes. The Border Patrol Council VP revealed that Kamala was only at the border for 20 minutes and the individuals she met with were members of management — not agents. “It’s nothing but a complete photo op… her Hail Mary before the election.” pic.twitter.com/NXcafnx4pU — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2024

If you’re wondering just how fake Kamala’s border visit is, she just exited a military aircraft — joined by Mark Kelly in a camo hat — and had a crowd of photographers set up feet away. pic.twitter.com/jGZ77ESJgA — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 27, 2024

It seems like yesterday when she called ICE the KKK and falsely accused agents of whipping Haitians.

Listen to Kamala praise the Border Patrol, who she spent the past decade slandering and demonizing. She’s visibly uncomfortable, constantly looking down. What a wicked, wicked woman.pic.twitter.com/vsBcrxV56l — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 27, 2024