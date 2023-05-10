The Leaks Keep Coming, Fox’s Ratings Keeps Collapsing

The leaks continue in a failed attempt to destroy Tucker Carlson, and Fox’s prime time ratings continue at abysmal lows. Meanwhile, Tucker announced he is starting a new show on Twitter.

Megyn Kelly played a clip that is supposed to hurt Tucker. In the clips, he talks about someone who is WOKE and wonders how the person could possibly feel comfortable working at Fox. The clips are innocuous. They show someone who’s exactly the person you see on TV.

Fox still claims they have nothing to do with the leaks, even though they are Fox clips. Megyn explains why Fox has to be the one leaking in the video below.

Tucker’s people told Megyn that Fox is not negotiating in good faith and they are slow-walking.

FOX’S RATINGS COLLAPSE CONTINUES

I don’t want to see Fox collapse, but they are doing it to themselves.

Fox News hoped the popular Kayleigh McEnany could save them this week. She attracted some of the youth, but, no, she hasn’t saved them. MSNBC beat them in the ratings.

MSNBC on Monday won prime time in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in total viewers.

Fox News brought in 1.598 million total viewers and 164,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC won with 1.693 million total viewers and 176,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 481,000 total viewers and 109,000 demo viewers.

CNN’s disappearing.

Fox News Tonight brought in 157,000, beating Chris Hayes and Anderson Cooper, and had 1,555 overall. But the numbers can’t compare with Tucker’s numbers. Tucker, on Monday, May 10, 2022, had 3,313 overall viewers and 535,000 in the demo.

Everyone did better in prime time this time last year.

While cable, in general, is losing out to streaming, Tucker beat the odds. It seems that there is an organic boycott. Slow-walking his negotiations to silence him will just make matters worse.

TOTAL VIEWERS MONDAY MAY 8, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2059 SITUATION ROOM:

631 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1457 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

296 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2475 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

614 REIDOUT:

1148 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

373 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

65 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1555 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

634 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1200 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

472 CUOMO:

135 9p HANNITY:

1747 CNN PRIMETIME:

441 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2213 PRIME NEWS:

292 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

92 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1492 CNN TONIGHT:

367 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1666 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

313 BANFIELD:

74 11p GUTFELD!:

1526 CNN TONIGHT:

281 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

893 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

198 CUOMO:

55

DEMO

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

214 SITUATION ROOM:

133 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

154 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

22 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

228 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

141 REIDOUT:

152 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

157 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

129 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

51 CUOMO:

16 9p HANNITY:

158 CNN PRIMETIME:

107 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

228 PRIME NEWS:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

28 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

178 CNN TONIGHT:

92 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

161 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 BANFIELD:

21 11p GUTFELD!:

187 CNN TONIGHT:

64 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

133 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 CUOMO:

15

