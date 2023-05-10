The Leaks Keep Coming, Fox’s Ratings Keeps Collapsing

The leaks continue in a failed attempt to destroy Tucker Carlson, and Fox’s prime time ratings continue at abysmal lows. Meanwhile, Tucker announced he is starting a new show on Twitter.

Megyn Kelly played a clip that is supposed to hurt Tucker. In the clips, he talks about someone who is WOKE and wonders how the person could possibly feel comfortable working at Fox. The clips are innocuous. They show someone who’s exactly the person you see on TV.

Fox still claims they have nothing to do with the leaks, even though they are Fox clips. Megyn explains why Fox has to be the one leaking in the video below.

Tucker’s people told Megyn that Fox is not negotiating in good faith and they are slow-walking.

FOX’S RATINGS COLLAPSE CONTINUES

I don’t want to see Fox collapse, but they are doing it to themselves.

Fox News hoped the popular Kayleigh McEnany could save them this week. She attracted some of the youth, but, no, she hasn’t saved them. MSNBC beat them in the ratings.

MSNBC on Monday won prime time in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in total viewers.

Fox News brought in 1.598 million total viewers and 164,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC won with 1.693 million total viewers and 176,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 481,000 total viewers and 109,000 demo viewers.

CNN’s disappearing.

Fox News Tonight brought in 157,000, beating Chris Hayes and Anderson Cooper, and had 1,555 overall. But the numbers can’t compare with Tucker’s numbers. Tucker, on Monday, May 10, 2022, had 3,313 overall viewers and 535,000 in the demo.

Everyone did better in prime time this time last year.

While cable, in general, is losing out to streaming, Tucker beat the odds. It seems that there is an organic boycott. Slow-walking his negotiations to silence him will just make matters worse.

TOTAL VIEWERS MONDAY MAY 8, 2023
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2059		 SITUATION ROOM:
631		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1457		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
296		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2475		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
614		 REIDOUT:
1148		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
373		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
65
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1555		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
634		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1200		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
472		 CUOMO:
135
9p HANNITY:
1747		 CNN PRIMETIME:
441		 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
2213		 PRIME NEWS:
292		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
92
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1492		 CNN TONIGHT:
367		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1666		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
313		 BANFIELD:
74
11p GUTFELD!:
1526		 CNN TONIGHT:
281		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
893		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
198		 CUOMO:
55

 

DEMO
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
214		 SITUATION ROOM:
133		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
154		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
22		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
10
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
228		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
141		 REIDOUT:
152		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
36		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
17
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
157		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
129		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
139		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
51		 CUOMO:
16
9p HANNITY:
158		 CNN PRIMETIME:
107		 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
228		 PRIME NEWS:
38		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
28
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
178		 CNN TONIGHT:
92		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
161		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
43		 BANFIELD:
21
11p GUTFELD!:
187		 CNN TONIGHT:
64		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
133		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
26		 CUOMO:
15

