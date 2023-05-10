The Leaks Keep Coming, Fox’s Ratings Keeps Collapsing

The leaks continue in a failed attempt to destroy Tucker Carlson, and Fox’s prime time ratings continue at abysmal lows. Meanwhile, Tucker announced he is starting a new show on Twitter.
Megyn Kelly played a clip that is supposed to hurt Tucker. In the clips, he talks about someone who is WOKE and wonders how the person could possibly feel comfortable working at Fox. The clips are innocuous. They show someone who’s exactly the person you see on TV.
Fox still claims they have nothing to do with the leaks, even though they are Fox clips. Megyn explains why Fox has to be the one leaking in the video below.
Tucker’s people told Megyn that Fox is not negotiating in good faith and they are slow-walking.
FOX’S RATINGS COLLAPSE CONTINUES
I don’t want to see Fox collapse, but they are doing it to themselves.
Fox News hoped the popular Kayleigh McEnany could save them this week. She attracted some of the youth, but, no, she hasn’t saved them. MSNBC beat them in the ratings.
MSNBC on Monday won prime time in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in total viewers.
Fox News brought in 1.598 million total viewers and 164,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC won with 1.693 million total viewers and 176,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 481,000 total viewers and 109,000 demo viewers.
CNN’s disappearing.
Fox News Tonight brought in 157,000, beating Chris Hayes and Anderson Cooper, and had 1,555 overall. But the numbers can’t compare with Tucker’s numbers. Tucker, on Monday, May 10, 2022, had 3,313 overall viewers and 535,000 in the demo.
Everyone did better in prime time this time last year.
While cable, in general, is losing out to streaming, Tucker beat the odds. It seems that there is an organic boycott. Slow-walking his negotiations to silence him will just make matters worse.
TOTAL VIEWERS MONDAY MAY 8, 2023
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2059
|SITUATION ROOM:
631
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1457
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
296
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
37
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2475
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
614
|REIDOUT:
1148
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
373
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
65
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1555
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
634
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1200
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
472
|CUOMO:
135
|9p
|HANNITY:
1747
|CNN PRIMETIME:
441
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
2213
|PRIME NEWS:
292
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
92
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1492
|CNN TONIGHT:
367
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1666
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
313
|BANFIELD:
74
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
1526
|CNN TONIGHT:
281
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
893
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
198
|CUOMO:
55
DEMO
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
214
|SITUATION ROOM:
133
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
154
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
22
|ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
10
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
228
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
141
|REIDOUT:
152
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
36
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
17
|8p
|FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
157
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
129
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
139
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
51
|CUOMO:
16
|9p
|HANNITY:
158
|CNN PRIMETIME:
107
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:
228
|PRIME NEWS:
38
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
28
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
178
|CNN TONIGHT:
92
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
161
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
43
|BANFIELD:
21
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
187
|CNN TONIGHT:
64
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
133
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
26
|CUOMO:
15
Jesse Waters clobbering the competition. They will probably put him at 8pm and shift someone else into the 7 o’clock spot. Funny how Megyn bashes Fox, the company that made her rich and famous. She does poorly on Facebook and who knows elsewhere. I still don’t forgive her for going after Trump. I’m also not crazy about Tucker hating Trump. Who does he prefer, DeSantis?