The Left Eats Its Own, Justice Breyer Is on the Menu

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “inclined to say yes” to calls by progressive organizations and at least one fellow Democrat in Congress for 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at the end of the current term of the high court.

AOC, the failed small business entrepreneur, former Westchester resident, and previously tear-filled pleader for kids in cages, has begun weighing in on the fate of one of the most reliably liberal judges on this court.

When asked about Breyer’s future, she said, “You know, I – it’s something that I’d think about but I, I would probably lean towards yes. But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just, I would give more thought to it, but, but I’m inclined to say yes,”

In April of this year, a fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones, urged Justice Breyer to retire. Fearing another Ruth Bader Ginsburg political debacle, a less than cordial Jones opined, “there’s no question” he should step down, adding, “my goodness, have we not learned our lesson?”

AOC concluded, “I believe Rep. Jones has a point.”