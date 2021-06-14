The Left Eats Its Own, Justice Breyer Is on the Menu

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is “inclined to say yes” to calls by progressive organizations and at least one fellow Democrat in Congress for 82-year-old Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at the end of the current term of the high court.
AOC, the failed small business entrepreneur, former Westchester resident, and previously tear-filled pleader for kids in cages, has begun weighing in on the fate of one of the most reliably liberal judges on this court.
When asked about Breyer’s future, she said, “You know, I – it’s something that I’d think about but I, I would probably lean towards yes. But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just, I would give more thought to it, but, but I’m inclined to say yes,”
In April of this year, a fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones, urged Justice Breyer to retire. Fearing another Ruth Bader Ginsburg political debacle, a less than cordial Jones opined, “there’s no question” he should step down, adding, “my goodness, have we not learned our lesson?”
AOC concluded, “I believe Rep. Jones has a point.”
Looks like another case of the revolutionary left beginning to eat their own. Breyer’s on the menu, and it doesn’t look like they’re gonna wait for him to be served as dessert. Sorry, had to do that:).
After 65 years of serving the “progressive” agenda perhaps Breyer may finally wake up and reliaze he has spent a lifetime serving the wrong masters who wnat the courts stuffed with syncophants to endorse their Maoist/PolPot objectives.
If Breyer is too old to serve on the Supreme Court, then Biden who is 80 is too old to finish his term as president As is anyone over the age of 80 to serve in congress or in the senate. That being the case; 1/2 the senate and congress should be relegated to their rocking chairs. Say Goodbye Nancy and DiFi, among others. You can all do the march of the relics.
Sounds like some people are scared to death that a Trump just Might win the next election.