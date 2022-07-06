The Liberal Killer of Highland Park

Robert Crimo III is not a MAGA supremacist killer of Highland Park despite the media’s efforts to paint him as one while seven innocent people are dead and reportedly 38 others are injured. Crimo was a “liberal” and a Democratic Socialist according to his own description and social media feed. However, he, Bobby Crimo, committed the crimes and he is guilty. Crimo appears to be mentally deranged.

The Highland Park killer fits the profile of a mass shooter. Crimo indirectly told people on his chilling rapper videos that he was going to kill people as a “life-defining” moment. He played too many violent video games, wasn’t red-flagged, his parents might have been in denial, and he was reportedly taking drugs (not confirmed). There were a whole host of things that went wrong with Robert Crimo, but he alone is guilty in the end.

His profile is typical of mass shooters, and he seems mentally ill but some people are just evil.

The intervention he needed never came and that is what needs examination. No one knows at this point why he did what he did.

We are expounding on his left-leaning biases, not because we know that is why he did what he did, but to counter the media lies.

ROBERT CRIMO III, A LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST

Robert Crimo, himself from Highland Park, went to a Trump rally dressed as “Where’s Waldo” from the British book series of Children’s puzzles. Many illustrations contain red herrings involving the deceptive use of red-and-white striped objects. Was he going to the rally as a red herring?

He is seen in one photo with a Trump flag wrapped around his shoulders as he laughs sneeringly. Also in that photo is an American flag covered with a black plastic garbage bag.

However, he said he’s a liberal and used Antifa and Democrat Socialist of America symbols on his social media.

People who knew him years before in the Highland Park schools or from his singing didn’t see him as political:

HIS ‘LIKES’ ON TWITTER POINT TO CRIMO AS A LIBERAL

More of his likes on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/dIKSWUVYoa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2022

If anyone cares to go through his likes, they’re still active. Here’s a handful of tweets he liked. pic.twitter.com/euR69J45gE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2022

Related