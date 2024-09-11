No Post-Debate Change in Polling

Combined with Insider Advantage, Trafalgar Group polled voters immediately before and after the debate. They found there was no change whatsoever.

This is good news. The debate is a performance, and Harris got the Oscar for lying well with help from corrupt moderators.

Trump should challenge her to a basketball game.

Last night, they posted the post-debate in which they asked 2,245 Respondents the following:

1) Supporting the president before the debate.

47% Trump

47% Harris

2% Others

4% Undecided

2) Who won the debate?

55% Harris

43% Trump

2% Tie

3) Who are you voting for now?

48% Trump

48% Harris

1% Others

3% Undecided

