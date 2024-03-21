The Madness of the Lady of the Swamp, Liz Cheney, Voting for Joe

Biden is a figurehead who acts as a dictator. His advisers include far-left Barack Obama and George Soros. Liz Cheney doesn’t care. She knows what Joe Biden is. In a Washington Post (WaPo) article published on Tuesday, she warned Biden to avoid “really radical things” that might limit his ability to win “a majority of the electoral college.”

Yet, she will vote for him, and her hatred of the outsider, Donald Trump, has driven her to rail against him in left-wing circles and on the pages of some of the most corrupt US media outlets.

From the WaPo article, Liz Cheney doesn’t mince words about Donald Trump. She calls the former president a “liar,” a “con man,” and a potential “tyrant” who, if elected again, would “torch the Constitution” and its guarantees of free speech and rule of law.

Some say the con man is Joe Biden:

D.C. Wants an America That Looks Like Crime-ridden D.C.

The abuse of power by DC is ubiquitous, and she is a leading purveyor. Biden was chosen as a figurehead because everyone knows he is stupid and corrupt. We live in a country with a dismantled justice system, cities burning at the hands of self-described communist and anarchist gangs, where we can’t have dissenting voices heard, old ladies are raped in broad daylight, and a college girl on a morning run has her face and body smashed in by a Tren De Aragua gang member.

Our country is not a country since we don’t have borders, and drugs are pouring in. We are hated in the world, and the world is moving to de-dollarize us. Biden, a puppet of an Obama-Soros gang, brought us to the brink of World War III. Our media and our elections are corrupted, and we have the gall to condemn Russia for doing what we do.

This is what Liz Cheney wants for America because she hates Donald Trump, the anti-war, America First candidate.

Cheney Is Voting for Biden

According to an article, she said this at a Hartford forum, where she made it clear she would vote for Biden:

If Trump wins, Cheney explained, “we’ll be living in a nation that’s unrecognizable, and the danger is so grave that, for the first time in my life, I will be working with every fiber of my body against the Republican nominee for president.”

Cheney said she hasn’t decided yet whether it makes sense to formally endorse Biden. But she has pledged to work until Election Day to “educate” Americans about how dangerous Trump is.

Her only advice to the Biden campaign was to avoid “really radical things” that might limit his ability to win a majority of the electoral college.

Cheney, the “collaborator,” “enabler,” and “accomplice” of the communist Left, attacked Republicans as such for supporting Donald Trump.

As the Redheaded Libertarian wrote: Friendly reminder that Jason Crow loves war so much that he teamed up with Liz Cheney to write the Cheney Crow Amendment to the NDAA of 2020 in order to block Donald Trump from removing troops from Afghanistan. This led to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal that killed 13 soldiers.

Trump was successful as president, and the Jan. 6 panel was un-American.

Liz Cheney, Wars and Globalism, Imaginary Cowgirl

To understand Cheney, people must understand that she is not a Wyoming cowgirl. Her life was spent in the D.C. swamp, living primarily in McLean, Virginia.

In 1984, Cheney graduated from McLean High School in suburban Washington, D.C.. She received her BA from Colorado College, her mother’s alma mater, where she wrote a senior thesis entitled “The Evolution of Presidential War Powers.” She received her JD from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996

Before attending law school, Cheney worked for the State Department for five years. Then she worked for the United States Agency for International Development for four years. After 1993, she worked at Armitage Associates LLP, the consulting firm founded by Richard Armitage. He was a former Defense Department official then and later the Deputy Secretary of State.

After graduating from law school, Cheney practiced law at the law firm of White & Case and as an international law attorney and consultant at the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. She was also a special assistant to the deputy secretary of state for assistance to the former Soviet Union and a USAID officer in U.S. embassies in Budapest and Warsaw.

In 2002, Cheney was appointed deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, and a vacant post was restructured for her. In that position, she was given control of the Middle East Partnership Initiative.

She even tried to steal her colleague’s seat.

After years of pushing wars and globalism, she ran for Mike Enzi’s seat. Enzi is a Republican who wasn’t interested in leaving and who was popular in Wyoming. The RNC supported Enzi. She was a carpetbagger who lived in Wyoming for only a few years as a child before purchasing a home there in 2012. She launched her senate campaign in 2014.

During her senatorial campaign, New Republic columnist Jon Ward wrote, “she talked up her Wyoming roots dressed in boots. He chatted with her at one stop. “Her jeans were so new that her hands were stained blue from touching them.”

Wyoming was the state she could win. Her father is popular in Wyoming, and she eventually won the House seat, which overwhelming numbers of Wyoming voters denied her after her rampages against Donald Trump began. This was after she tried to lure Democrats in to vote for her.

She’s not a cowgirl. She’s a woman of the swamp who pushes war and globalism. Cheney doesn’t even care about our open borders – not a whit.

Biden is making us into the end days of Rome without the beautiful architecture, literature, and sets of laws.

