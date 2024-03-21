Mayo Clinic Is Hiring for an Inclusive and Just Ecosystem

The once-revered Mayo Clinic is going down the DEI rabbit hole with DEI hiring. They are calling for an “inclusive and just employment ecosystem.”

Wow, this is crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

As a result, they will have refugees, which is what the Democrat administration calls all illegal aliens when they’re not calling them asylum seekers or New Americans. That would include the paroled gang member who beat Laken Riley to death. She was a Dean’s List nursing student.

Mayo is hiring blacks, Hispanics, and Asians, but whites are nowhere to be found on the list. They want LGBTQ. I’m guessing they don’t want straight – didn’t see it on the list.

What are the parameters for Neurodivergent? Joe Biden?

Best of all, “justice impacted individuals,” whom many of us might call felons or criminals, are getting priority status. Are they hiring criminals over white citizens? It would seem so.

They do require an LPN degree, which you can get online. The quickest path to one is nine months at Portage Lakes Career Center. The prisons probably have a program.

Hiring the best comes last.

JOBS FOR HUMANITY

Jobs for Humanity dot com is a self-described global movement of job creation.

In case you’re wondering, Jobs for Humanity has another name for the “justice impacted individuals.” They call them “returning citizens.”

Jobs for Humanity also has a plugin called Blink that companies can use to grab the desirable diverse candidates quickly.

They have free and paid-for Blink plugins.

Free forever. Reduce unconscious bias with unlimited access to our anonymization plugin

$0

Free

Get Started

30 minutes free daily

Remove personal data from resumes

Reduce bias in job descriptions

Reduce bias in messages

Mask reviews until you submit yours It’s all so PC. For $90 annually, you get unlimited use of the plugin. There is one with no price listed that can be tailored to your needs with unlimited use. It allows admins to toggle on and off.

Related