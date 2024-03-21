Fiery GOP Response to the Funding Bill!

The new $1.2 trillion spending bill, HR 2882, is leading some people to call for vacating the Speakership. Can the House really afford that again? The loudest plea is for Americans to call Congress to tell them to stop this bill.

The bill includes a robbery of your bank account while we face unsustainable debt. Chip Roy said the House had under 24 hours to read the 1,000-plus-page bill and pass it. It was dropped in the wee hours of the morning.

It busts the caps and funds the World Health Organization, the FBI headquarters, and new abortion facilities in the Northeast. It provides nothing for the border. The bill allows mass release and parole of illegal aliens and allows Remain in Texas. Biden’s college loan bailouts are to continue, and it funds transgender clothing for children.

Chip Roy said our only hope is to call congressmen today and tell them not to vote for this monstrosity.

Chip Roy explains in the clip that Mike Johnson could have continued the CR or passed a new CR, kicking it to May:

“Mike Johnson blew it” — Chip Roy to Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/FXi0Jt0ESu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2024

Less than 24 hrs to review – the #SwampOmnibus – 1000+ pages & $1.2 Trillion – busts spending caps to fund the WHO, woke DOD, a weaponized FBI new headq, & 100% fails to stop Progressive Democrats’ mass releases of criminals across our borders. No Republican should vote for it. pic.twitter.com/NVETIsD7UJ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 21, 2024

The bill funds anti-gun studies which will manipulate the numbers to use against legal gun owners.

BREAKING⁰⁰The latest government funding bill has a total of $25 million (split between CDC & NIH) to fund anti-gun “studies” to promote & advocate gun control. ⁰⁰Such grants currently fund “research” on gun confiscation, a “firearm retirement” age for seniors & more! pic.twitter.com/cDLX1qvsIZ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) March 21, 2024

Pushing transgenderism for children.

BREAKING: Just uncovered more funding for LGBTQ chest binding and “gender-affirming care” for CHILDREN Senator Bob Menendez snuck $400,000 of government funding for the Garden State Equality Education Fund The House Appropriations Committee just released this $1.2T bill at 2AM… pic.twitter.com/QdlZkKxe6b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024

This continues unabated.

Hundreds of migrants were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by Texas National Guard. Hours later they again breached the concertina and made a rush for the border wall in El Paso, Texas. #Border #Texas pic.twitter.com/d4sZib29BI — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) March 21, 2024

