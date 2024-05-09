The Malicious Prosecution of a Police Officer

Ann Coulter posted a story on her Substack today about the prosecution of a police officer trying to save his own life.

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with murder. His crime was defending his own life. He was trying to arrest a repeat felon named Ricky Cobb II, who has five children with at least three different mothers. Cobb wasn’t a reputable citizen, and unsurprisingly, he resisted arrest.

He wouldn’t get out of the car when he was stopped. He wouldn’t hand over his keys, and with two officers half inside his vehicle, he shifted into gear, and the car lurched forward. The officers were thrown to the ground, and Londregan shot Cobb. The troopers ran after the car and pulled Cobb out, trying to save his life. Cobb died.

Photos are all of a smiling, pleasant-looking Ricky Cobb, not his mugshots from various arrests.

She Was on the Felon’s Side From the Beginning

Lunatic prosecutor Moriarty met privately with Cobb’s family, showing her loyalty was only to them. She hired a use-of-force expert to conduct an allegedly independent review. They are progressives but recommended she not file charges. She decided not to listen to them and charged the officer with murder, Gov. Walz even criticized her for not listening to the expert.

The 27-year-old trooper was charged in January with three felonies: second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter.

That wasn’t enough for Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. Her office lied about what the Minnesota State Patrol’s use of force expert said.

Moriarty is so crazy that even the Soros-funded Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison had to take another case away from her.

Democrat Governor Walz felt the need to reassign the case of two teen murderers who killed a black man execution-style during a home invasion. He reassigned it to Ellison. She planned to give them light sentences. A few months later, she gave a slap on the wrist to two other teenage murderers. The victim was white, so no one intervened.

Coulter said that Moriarty was elected in 2022 with cash from left-wing organizations flush with BLM money. She defeated an experienced black judge, Martha Dimmick. The white lesbian Moriarity got the job.

The prosecution of Officer Londregan is malicious. People must start getting involved.

Judge Tamara Garcia, another nut, refused to dismiss the charges.

