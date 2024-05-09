The Doctor’s Warning About Puberty Blockers

The doctor in the clip below is warning people that puberty blockers can cause infertility. This is well known, and doctors and parents who allow this are child abusers. Children cannot give consent to permanent changes to their bodies.
Doctor sounds the alarm on puberty blockers, explaining that they can cause infertility.
Kids cannot consent to puberty blockers!! pic.twitter.com/pJXMK6c14O
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2024
-
The medical evidence for “gender-affirming care” for children is weak, contradictory, and contested. This guide from @LeorSapir breaks the left-wing narrative and shows why puberty blockers, hormones, and radical gender surgeries are a danger to kids.https://t.co/AzRVJfUNZ8 pic.twitter.com/QeY64lXP3u
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 17, 2022