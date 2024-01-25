Texas! The Courageous Leaders Who Will Save the United States

It’s never good when “Civil War” trends on X. Democrats are starting a Civil War again, dividing us along the lines of people who want open borders and those who want borders. It won’t be like the last one; it must be lawful, but it is a constitutional crisis. They always accuse Trump of creating a constitutional crisis, never having done so, but they are doing so.

The governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming, along with Speaker Mike Johnson and the House, are backing Texas. Additionally, Elon Musk supports it.

Additionally, Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana fully backs Texas.

JUST IN: ⚠️ Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issues statement FULLY SUPPORTING Gov. Greg Abbott and the State of Texas.. “Under our Constitution, states are still sovereign. We have the right to protect our citizens.” pic.twitter.com/JaRJ4uhWKG — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 25, 2024

On the 22nd, Speaker Johnson linked to reporter Bill Melugin’s post about the Supreme Court’s moronic decision to allow Border Patrol to cut down Texas’s razor wire aimed at reducing illegal immigration.

He wrote, “Today’s order underscores that keeping our Southern border open to traffickers and cartels is part of a deliberate strategy by President Biden. For over three years, the President’s reckless policies have endangered Americans and devastated communities across Texas like those I visited earlier this month.

“Governor Abbott is doing exactly what any leader must: taking action to protect his state’s sovereignty and his citizens’ security. Rather than providing federal help, the President is shamefully undermining these efforts. It is an outrage.”

Today, he posted on X. “I stand with Governor Abbott. The House will do everything in its power to back him up. The next step: Holding Secretary Mayorkas accountable.” He also linked to Gov. Abbott’s statement referencing Article 3, Section 10, Clause 3, the invasion clause.

It’s good he’s doing this because the Johnson-Schumer CR just passed with more Democrat votes.

LET THE IMPEACHMENTS BEGIN

The House is beginning to do the right thing. They are moving ahead with Mayorkas’s impeachment.

The House Homeland Security Committee officially announced it will mark up articles of impeachment on Tuesday against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “for high crimes and misdemeanors.” It has the full support of Speaker Johnson.

Mayorkas threatened Republicans when they told him he would be impeached, referencing something worse that would come.

The following states have stepped up to support efforts to secure the border in Texas: Arkansas

Florida

Iowa

Idaho

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming They’ve deployed personnel and resources in President… pic.twitter.com/sbe5o5BCvD — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 25, 2024

TYPICAL DEMOCRATS UNDER PROGRESSIVES

Biden’s far-left (communist) supporters think having borders is – treason. Democrats gave these lunatics power and a podium. They want to destroy the country with it.

Occupy Democrats, a radical communist and anarchist group of misfits, who have power, wrote on X that Speaker Johnson is a traitor when it is Biden’s regime that has failed to protect our borders.

They posted on X:

BREAKING: MAGA Speaker Mike Johnson goes full-blown traitor and announces his support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s illegal decision to defy the Supreme Court and federal government. There is a constitutional crisis exploding and top Republicans are lining up for treason…

The issue at hand is Abbott’s refusal to allow Border Patrol to remove razor wire along the Mexican border even after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration. Abbott has directed the National Guard to keep the feds out and continue erecting the deadly deterrents. The further this escalates, the fewer peaceful options Biden has left on the table.

“I stand with Governor Abbott. The House will do everything in its power to back him up,” Johnson tweeted after Abbott released a letter outlining his plans to disobey the court.

It cannot be stressed enough how dangerous this kind of rhetoric is. Abbott is threatening full blown insurrection or even secession and Republicans are rushing to support him. The simple fact is that Republicans aren’t loyal to the United States, they’re loyal to their corrupt, rotten party. They will choose their political interests over the wellbeing of this nation every time. Biden must hold them accountable.”

The insurrection is allowing an invasion of our borders. Bring it on, fools, but first read the Constitution.

Here comes America, driving trucks.

American Texas Border The invasion of America has been going on too long. Truckers are joining the State of Texas & 14 other Red States to try and put an end to the Southern Border Invasion. pic.twitter.com/ZLW19uvxXC — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 25, 2024

Related