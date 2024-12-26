The Matt Gaetz Story And the Loss of Freedom

This is the madness of our new way of life. There is no presumption of innocence, and we take the word of a woman now in prison who has made similar false accusations against other men. The person who concocted this scheme is a vile individual.

The DOJ found the witnesses were not credible. Only our idiot politicians find value in them and in destroying the concept of the presumption of innocence.

The Federalist Report in Part

The two witnesses have massive credibility problems. The claims arose from Joel Greenberg, “one of the most corrupt Florida politicians of all time,” according to Florida reporter Marc Caputo, who is now with the anti-Trump media outlet The Bulwark.

Among many things, the former Seminole County tax collector admitted to as part of a wide-ranging case for which he is currently serving 11 years in prison was falsely accusing local political opponent Brian Beute of having sex with a minor, similar to the outlandish claim he made against Gaetz. Greenberg also reportedly later attempted to frame his own attorney with pornographic images of children. One New York Times writeup of Greenberg was headlined, “Like the Tiger King Got Elected Tax Collector.“

According to the Washington Post, Greenberg admitted to “fabricating allegations against a schoolteacher who was running against him to be a tax collector. Greenberg had sent letters to the school falsely claiming the teacher had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student — a similar allegation to the Gaetz case.” U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell, appointed by President Bill Clinton, said Greenberg’s actions against that innocent victim were “downright evil.”

None of us know what Gaetz is guilty or not guilty of, but there are very important principles here. He did not have due process. The hardcore left hates due process and has tried to get rid of it. They want to declare people they dislike guilty in the media and at their podiums and make them guilty until proven innocent in our new way of life.

Without proper due process and representation, these accusations should be discounted. The Constitution must be preserved.

Ironically, Congress has stolen millions from taxpayers to cover for their peccadillos, but Gaetz is the bad guy.

In releasing the report, the House has deprived Gaetz of due process. They are burning up our rights and freedoms in real-time.

Bannon said Gaetz should take his seat in January and fight.

