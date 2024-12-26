Joy Reid Fears How Trump Supporters Will Behave in the Next Pandemic

Joy Reid is a Harvard graduate. They’re not turning them out like they used to. She nonstop smears political opponents, and she’s racist. Her views are rarely accurate.

In this clip, she deigns to stereotype most Trump supporters and then says she fears another pandemic. Why does she fear it? Because Trump supporters might not obey.

“He [Donald Trump] is the news to a lot of the people who support him,” Reid said on air to her panel, “not all you know, some of the people who supported him voted on econ, economic stuff. They will be disappointed, but his base only believes what He says.

“Let me just put something up because there’s this map of democracies. And sadly, we are no longer seen as a sort of thriving democracy. We’re sort of a bit on the decline. And if you do this map and put Belarus, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela, and that’s what Hyatt El Salvador, Georgia, Pakistan, Pakistan, Turkey, flawed democracies. Hungary, Poland, you know, Bulgaria, India, Italy, you put up these countries.

“The United States used to be seen as the strongest democracy. I’ll tell you what I fear. I fear another pandemic that bird flu gets out of control, and now in charge of it are people who are not honest, who are not willing to be honest, and who don’t want the blame. And then what will they do with the idea of another influenza?…”

If Joy Reid’s IQ was one point lower you would have to water her like a plant. Since we don’t believe in censorship or silencing people, it is essential that she be constantly mocked and that we point out how incredibly stupid she is and why her views are both repugnant and… https://t.co/VmaHLSJxTt — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) December 25, 2024

