The United States Shadow Government

We have a shadow government. Who do you think has been running it for the past four years? We know who the workers are. For instance, Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken are destroying our foreign affairs.

Who is behind them? Obama, Soros, Clinton?

This is the problem with not removing Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment.

While Democrats rage against Elon’s “unelected influence” for exposing wasteful spending, a recent bombshell report reveals an unprecedented usurpation of executive power: Biden’s presidency has been largely run by proxies, with cabinet members rarely gaining direct access to their commander-in-chief.

Even Treasury Secretary Yellen – traditionally one of the most important cabinet positions – was kept at arm’s length, forced to communicate through intermediaries.

Defense Secretary Austin’s regular briefings became increasingly rare, even as wars erupted in Ukraine and Gaza.

Cabinet members stopped requesting presidential access altogether, knowing such requests would be denied.

This wasn’t mere delegation – it was an institutional coverup.

Where Obama actively engaged with his cabinet to debate policy, Biden’s team created an impenetrable barrier of handlers who issued top-down directives with little presidential involvement.

Yet when Elon used X’s transparency to trim a 1,547-page spending bill to 118 pages, these same Democrats decried his “shadow” influence.

The hypocrisy is staggering – Washington would rather have unelected staffers secretly running the executive branch than face public scrutiny of its bloated spending.

The message is clear: the establishment will protect its own while fighting those who dare to lift the veil.

Who was (still is for another month) actually in charge of the White House? https://t.co/zgoUakDyc2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

The shadow government, also referred to as cryptocracy, secret government, or invisible government, is a family of theories based on the notion that real and actual political power resides not only with publicly elected representatives but with private individuals who are exercising power behind the scenes

