Dr. Fauci’s Legacy of Secret Files, Chinese Communists, & Dangerous Pathogens

The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), part of the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) run by Dr. Anthony Fauci, focuses on “dangerous pathogens” with the “potential to be used as weapons around the world.”

This same GNL signed agreements with three Chinese labs, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), that gave China the power to destroy “secret files, materials and equipment, without any backups. “The agreements applied to “all cooperation and exchange documents, data, details and materials,” were renewable every five years, and the confidentiality terms remaining in force even after termination.

THE AGREEMENTS MIGHT HAVE BEEN ILLEGAL

The Epoch Times reports the UTMB admits there were problems with the agreements and they might have violated the law. The lab was a 2008 creation of NIAID which operates under Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research, which makes viruses more lethal and transmissible, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, controlled by Communist China and not accountable to American officials.

In addition to some $4 million in U.S. funding, which Fauci laundered through Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, the WIV received a cargo of deadly pathogens courtesy of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu. As Israeli molecular biologist Dr. Dany Shoham documented in China and Viruses: The Case of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, the Chinese scientist came to head the special pathogens program at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg.

The viruses that were “surreptitiously shipped from the NML to China included Machupo, Junin, Rift Valley Fever, Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, and Hendra. In 2017-18 alone, Dr. Qiu made at least five trips to the Wuhan lab, FPM reports.

Sen. Paul has been a stalwart in trying to get Dr. Fauci to tell the truth at hearings but it’s very difficult when the entire media and an entire political party are opposed to it.

Sen. Paul, who is an opthamologist, told Clay and Buck today that he thought Dr. Fauci would “flee as soon as he thinks that he’ll be given accurate and poignant questions, and I think he won’t want to stand up to the scrutiny.”

Even out of public service, he can be subpoenaed and the origins of the virus are very important, Paul explained.

THE BIG LIE

“And I don’t think he has been honest. In the immediate aftermath of them finding out the sequence of the RNA for this virus, a host of his buddies were emailing him all day and all night along saying, “Oh, my goodness. This looks like it was manipulated in the lab.” After they all get together and have a meeting…

“This meeting has been redacted, we can’t see the information that happened in this meeting. When this meeting occurs, then all of a sudden they change their tune and they say, “Oh, if you think it came from a lab,” you’re a conspiracy theorist. So the thing is, is something went on. I think there was a cover-up and I think we need to get to the bottom of this, and I think he holds the knowledge to this, and I think he needs to be asked these questions under oath.”

Clay asked what accountability would look like.

“Transparency, for one,” Paul said. “Through FOIA, Freedom of Information, outside organizations have found out that 1,800 doctors that are on the payroll of the NIH also received $193 million in royalties from the pharmaceutical companies. And we should be told — without question, we should be told — whether or not any of these people sit on the vaccine committees. Did any of them receive realities from the companies that made the vaccines. When I ask Dr. Fauci this question, he got all up in arms, started rattling on.

And then what he said was, “The law allows us to keep this secret. We are protected by the law, and we do not have to tell you.” So right now, they won’t tell us, and it may be that nobody’s receiving royalties from the vaccine. I hope that’s what’s true. But the thing i.s the fact that they won’t tell us makes it suspicious, and I don’t think this should be protected. I think this should be completely transparent. We should know whether anybody has a self interest who is determining whether or not to approve a vaccine or any drug.

The Contradictions

“I think that he did lie to Congress when he said that there wasn’t any gain-of-function research going on in Wuhan. We’ve already had testimony from scientists contradicting that. So I don’t think he has been honest. But I think there’s also some of the emails that we got from Freedom of Information Act, say, between he and Dr. Collins that if this came from the lab, it wouldn’t be good for science.

“So there’s already sort of this conjecture out there among their emails that we need to make sure people don’t believe this came from the lab because it won’t be good for science. But what they mean by that is, “It won’t be good for our funding and our enormous salaries that we take from government.” So, yes, I think he’s self-interested. I think they’re all conflicted in interest. And when I had a hearing recently on gain-of-function, all three scientists said that we should be treating this type of research the same way we treat nuclear secrets.

He Is Science

“Well, because of his obsessiveness with the idea that he is “science” and that criticism of him is a criticism of science, I think he’s put us back several decades, and he’s also harmed objective criticism. The biggest problem is this. This pandemic was enormously disruptive, and I have friends who died. So people did die from this. But it had a death rate of about 1%, maybe a little bit less overall.

“What we’re going to find is that if we do not analyze where this came from, a virus could escape a lab, because they’re experimenting on viruses that have 50% mortality. There’s evidence that the Chinese lab — we have found evidence in sample, that they — may have been doing specialties, Nipah, n-i-p-a-h. It’s a virus that has 60% mortality. And if you’re monkeying around with that and trying to make it aerosolized or try to make it more transmissible, it’s a death wish for civilization.

Did He Look the Other Way?

“So I think — I hope this is not true, but — his legacy may be that he looked the other way, did not fully investigate this pandemic research of creating these viruses out of nothing. And, God forbid, that we get another one of these that’s even worse out of a lab in the next decade or so. God forbid, we get like what happened in the fourteenth century where a third of Europe died. So, no. I think this is incredibly important. The Democrats are completely incurious. I finally got a hearing in a subcommittee on gain-of-function research, and none of the Democrats came. It’s hard for me to imagine why they would have no curiosity as to where this virus came from.”

This Is Banned In Most Venues



Related