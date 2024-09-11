The Media Fails on Springfield, Ohio

The media claims the story about Haitian immigrants eating cats, dogs, and ducks is a lie, even though people who live there say it’s true. Anything that interferes with their policies and their open borders must be dismissed.

The real story isn’t about the animals; it’s about 20,000 unvetted, uneducated people pouring into a town with 60,000 people from the worst country in the world. There are bound to be problems.

Nick Freitas wrote in the attached X post:

ABC: “We called the city manager, and he said that’s not happening.”

That sentence perfectly describes the modern media.

Multiple reports by citizens claiming something is happening and the media “investigation” stops as soon as a bureaucrat tells them what they want to hear.

Today’s media doesn’t research, investigate, or speak with the people involved. It’s more about messages they want to send to please those who pay their salaries.

Meanwhile, the people in our cities and small towns are suffering.

What happened to the Springfield residents is happening in New York City, Aurora, El Paso, Chicago, and all over the country, but reporters deny it.

City officials deny the animal eating, but they denied it in Aurora, and now we find out it’s true. Reporters need to go back to talking to the people involved instead of just spouting the politically expedient narrative.

Because just as with Aurora, Co. once the city or the mayor or Governor acknowledges the problem, they are admitting to the existence of the problem that started and continued under their administrative polices.

This man said he saw Haitians with a vanload of cats, and they were eating them. If we had a real media, we’d know the truth by now.

BREAKING: A Springfield, Ohio man claims he saw Haitian migrants in a van catching cats, and they later admitted to the police that they were eating them. "We've lost a whole bunch of cats." "A van pulled over, and it had over 100 cats in it with the Haitians." "They said they…

Springfield, Ohio resident claims she saw Haitians catching wildlife in the park, gutting farm animals, cooking them, and leaving the reservoir completely trashed.

BREAKING: Audio obtained by @FDRLST of a call made to police on August 26th about a group of Haitian migrants carrying geese in Springfield, OH The media has been telling us this is all a lie

Everything isn’t okay in Springfield:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine deploying State Troopers, $2.5 Million to Springfield amid surge of Haitian migrants "The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue."