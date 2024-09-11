9/11/01, The Day the Phones Stopped

Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11/2001. I know people who died that day, so, for me, it is a memory that will stay with me until I die. It was a beautiful day in New York, and I was in a meeting when a colleague told me to end the meeting and turn on the TV. Watching the plane hit the second tower, knowing an usher at my wedding was standing at the foot of the tower, was surreal.

There was no way to call people in the city. You just had to wait for them to get to a phone. My family, who worked across the street from the Towers, ran to New Jersey with throngs of other people. They didn’t know what else to do or where to go. People had jumped from windows, and clouds of debris were suffocating.

No one knew exactly what was going on, and reports said as many as 10,000 could have died.

After that tragic attack by radical Islamists, President Bush, Governor Pataki, and Mayor Giuliani promised to improve communications among agencies and clamp down on people coming in on student visas. We did at the time. Now, 23 years later, we have open borders, police and ICE can’t communicate, and radicals scream on college campuses about wanting to kill Jews and Americans.

How things change.

Before Budweiser became woke, this ad was aired only once:

It was redone ten years later for the new tower. How soon we’ve forgotten.