The Media Is Despairing: The Jobs Report Is Strong

The Jobs Report came out, and the media worried the good news would keep coming. The job market isn’t showing signs of stress, adding a solid number of jobs while unemployment remains the same. The stock market is back, too.

The Tariff Predictions Failed

Five days before the jobs report came out, Yahoo Finance decried the disaster to come due to tariffs. They quoted The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, claiming tariffs are a “direct attack on the working class.” They said that the duties have already begun to damage critical sectors of the U.S. economy.

Calling President Donald Trump’s trade policies “reckless” and “shortsighted,” the West Coast dockworkers union warned that U.S. tariffs will lead to massive job losses and higher prices for working-class Americans.

“The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) unequivocally condemns the recent tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed,” the union said in a statement. “Tariffs are taxes. These and other reckless, shortsighted policies have begun to devastate American workers, harm critical sectors of the economy, and line the pockets of the ultra-wealthy at the expense of hardworking families. The tariffs have also sown distrust among our allies and inflamed geopolitical tensions. These tariffs are nothing more than a direct attack on the working class and should be opposed outright.”

The AP said small businesses are getting desperate over tariffs because they rely on China.

The NY Times bashes tariffs daily, but had to admit after the jobs report came out that, “The latest message from the data on the U.S. economy is simple: So far, so good, until further notice. The labor market remained in a healthy state of balance as America entered a global trade war in April. U.S. employers added 177,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported on Friday. And the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent.

Lawrence O’Donnell said we would lose jobs, and prices would skyrocket. He nonstop skewers Trump on everything. He called the tariffs the “Scrooge Effect” for Christmas. We won’t be able to afford Christmas.

So now the Jobs Report is out, and it’s great—nothing from Lawrence O’Donnell on the good news. He hasn’t mentioned that China is considering negotiating.

The new jobs report for April 2025 shows that 177K jobs were added versus 133K expected.

. pic.twitter.com/dHbRuCE5Sf — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) May 2, 2025

The U.S. added 177,000 jobs in April 2025, crushing Wall Street’s prediction of 133,000. According to the BLS, unemployment held at 4.2%. Wages grew 3.9% yearly despite tariff fears. March jobs were revised to 185,000, showing steady growth under Trump’s America First policies.

Government jobs fell by 9,000+, which is a good thing. Transportation and warehousing increased by 29,000, and the participation rate is up.

Today, Yahoo Finance is predicting that tariffs will destroy our automobile industry. The media either alters or buries previous reports and then moves on to some other gloom and doom narrative.

The tariffs worked the first time.

Council of Economic Advisors Chairman @SteveMiran: "I don't think that they were right about tariffs in President Trump's first term in which the tariffs left no lasting mark on the economy but generated tons of revenue… And I think they're wrong against now. Today's data prove… pic.twitter.com/nnrC1EgXKy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

