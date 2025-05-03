Germany Rebukes Sec. Rubio & Elon Musk Over AfD Designation

Germany rebuked Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he slammed the country’s intelligence agency for classifying the far-right political party Alternative für Germany a “proven right-wing extremist organization.” This is the first step in banning them from running for office or worse. The government now has additional powers to increase surveillance and look for “crimes.”

Who’s the Nazi or Fascist?

“We have learnt from our history that right-wing extremism needs to be stopped,” Germany’s foreign office wrote on X, in direct reply to Rubio.

AfD was already on the German domestic spy agency’s surveillance list. Now, they claim they are a “proven right-wing extremist organization.”

Acting NSA Director Marco Rubio called the move “tyranny in disguise” in a post on X Friday. “Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition.”

“That’s not democracy,” Rubio said.

Germany’s foreign office replied, “This is democracy.”

AfD finished second in the February elections. The EU and US news outlets call them far-right.

AfD’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, called her party’s electoral gains a “glorious success.” The media immediately suggested they were Nazis. As in the US with media constantly tying the Republicans to Nazis and Trump to Hitler, Germany ties any party on the right to Nazis.

Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BFV), the country’s intelligence agency, said the party “aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society.” The agency also said in its Friday statement that the AfD does not consider German nationals with a history of migration from Muslim countries equal to German people.

They want the Muslims in regardless of their unlike values and lack of jobs for them.

Weidel said on X, “Since the AfD is the strongest party in polls now, they want to suppress the opposition & freedom of speech.”

Germany had aggressively censored speech and imported Muslims with devoted fervor.

The German foreign office said the classification resulted from a “thorough & independent investigation to protect our Constitution and the rule of law.”

“After the fall of the Third Reich, the architects of the new republic wrote a constitution, known as the “Basic Law,” designed to prevent a return to tyranny. It protects free speech, free assembly, and freedom of the press. It limits the powers of elected leaders and requires an independent judiciary. And the system worked,” Michael Shellenberger wrote on Substack.

Then they transformed.

Eugyppius writes on Substack:

“Today, Germany’s liberal democracy is in grave danger. The government is seriously considering banning the most popular political party in the country, the Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

“Today, the government’s domestic spy agency has labeled the AfD a ‘confirmed extremist organization,’ a designation that opens the door to round-the-clock surveillance, undercover infiltration, and a ban.”

Eugyppius writes, “Political stupidity has become a very dangerous and potent force, and this relatively recently, in the past two or three decades.

One example is the crime of posting a photo they don’t like:

As Apollo News is reporting, the public prosecutor’s office in Schweinfurt (Bavaria) has charged a woman for violating Section 86a of the German Criminal Code, which forbids the “use of symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organisations.” This is the law you break if you display a swastika or throw up a Nazi salute in the Federal Republic. Except, the defendant in this case has not reproduced any Nazi symbols at all. Rather, she has merely published a video grab of the sitting German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, as he raised his arm during much-lampooned remarks he gave in Magdeburg on 22 June 2022.

Who are the extremists?

Eugyppius says the major political crime of the AfD and its members is alleged to be their “prevailing understanding of the German people” as a group, defined by ethnic descent – an understanding they say is “incompatible with the free democratic basic order.”

In other words, Germany has to continue the Islamist flow of migration of people with unlike values, and deport none.

Eugyppius states:

“What is happening before our eyes, practically and ideologically, is highly intriguing. The AfD is not despised because they believe that Germans are an ethnicity; nobody would have dreamed of arguing that was unconstitutional even 30 years ago. No, the AfD is despised because its electoral success threatens the political cartel with the Federal Republic in a vice grip. To get rid of the AfD, this cartel has turned to the machinery of defensive democracy, and precisely because the AfD is not a very extreme party, they have had to define widely shared ethnic beliefs as a new area of political extremism,” Eugyppius writes.

Don’t believe the Europeans. Their governments, at least in some nations, have truly become the extremists.

Elon Musk said, “Banning the centrist AfD, Germany’s most popular party, would be an extreme attack on democracy.”

The AfD policy positions are centrist, not even right wing! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2025

