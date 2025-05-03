Protests Begin in China as Factories Close

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Asia News International (ANI) reports that workers protesting over unpaid wages are increasing throughout China.

Factory closures during an economic downturn, caused by large US tariffs on Chinese imports, impact millions.

Frustrated workers have taken to the streets to protest overdue wages and oppose unfair factory layoffs due to the shutdown over US tariffs.

The wave of unrest follows a brutal plunge in China’s export orders, now at their lowest since the COVID lockdowns.

According to a Goldman Sachs analyst, at least 16 million jobs across China are at risk, and they project that this will considerably impact the Chinese economy.

It could easily blow up like it did in 2022, and the pressure is building:

China feels the pain and quietly exempts $40 billion worth Of U.S. imports from tariffs. They basically matched Trump’s relief on tariffs, but they also said they are considering negotiating. They claim the US has approached them.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz