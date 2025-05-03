Protests Begin in China as Factories Close

Asia News International (ANI) reports that workers protesting over unpaid wages are increasing throughout China.

Factory closures during an economic downturn, caused by large US tariffs on Chinese imports, impact millions.

Frustrated workers have taken to the streets to protest overdue wages and oppose unfair factory layoffs due to the shutdown over US tariffs.

The wave of unrest follows a brutal plunge in China’s export orders, now at their lowest since the COVID lockdowns.

According to a Goldman Sachs analyst, at least 16 million jobs across China are at risk, and they project that this will considerably impact the Chinese economy.

It could easily blow up like it did in 2022, and the pressure is building:

RIOTS IN CHINA Here is more footage of workers revolting in China over the CCP’s insane COVID rules The Chinese people are waking uppic.twitter.com/MVrxdvGdNO — The Pleb Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) November 24, 2022

China feels the pain and quietly exempts $40 billion worth Of U.S. imports from tariffs. They basically matched Trump’s relief on tariffs, but they also said they are considering negotiating. They claim the US has approached them.

TARIFFS: China is in free fall. Factories closing. CCP official ‘disappearing’. empty cargo ships loitering around ports. Millions out of work. Time is running out. https://t.co/K0wbUvIMzK — @amuse (@amuse) May 2, 2025

