Harris, Who Didn’t Even Respond to the Gold Star Families, Condemns Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned former President Donald Trump and his campaign for their actions on Monday at the Arlington National Cemetery in a new post on X.

Harris accused Trump of “disrespect[ing] sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.”

“If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with our highest respect and gratitude,” she added.

Harris also called on Trump to “never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America” due to his actions.

Of course, she’d say that. He’s her opponent. What she won’t say is neither she nor Joe Biden showed up. They were invited and didn’t even bother to respond.

Meanwhile, Biden and Harris are also responsible for the abysmal withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost these thirteen lives.

BIDEN-HARRIS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEATHS

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley, and CentCom Commander General Kenneth McKenzie knew the terrorist bomber was in the area and that the soldiers at the airport were potential targets.

Speaking from a secure video conference room in the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instructed more than a dozen of the department’s top leaders around the world to make preparations for an imminent “mass casualty event,” according to classified detailed notes of the gathering shared with Politico.

During the meeting, Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned of “significant” intelligence indicating that the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, ISIS-K, was planning a “complex attack.”

The commanders in Kabul had warned that the Abbey Gate was the “highest risk” for an attack. Later Wednesday afternoon, at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in Kabul, the commanders said they intended to close the Abbey Gate that afternoon.

However, Politico reported that the gate was kept open longer to allow British allies to continue evacuating their personnel.

According to Roger Pardo-Maurer, the former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs (2001-2006), the Department of Defense had foreknowledge of the Kabul Airport suicide bomber. They were denied permission to fire a Predator Drone missile once they had a lock on him. this information does not come directly from Mr. Pardo-Maurer but rather from journalist Jorge Bonilla.

TRUMP EXPLAINS HOW IT WENT DOWN AT ARLINGTON

During an interview with NBC News Thursday, Trump explained his actions, saying a family “asked me whether or not I would stand for a picture at the grave of their loved one who should not have died.”

He said that he did not request to take photos and videos, but “While I was there, I didn’t ask for a picture. While I was there, they said, ‘Sir, could we have a picture at the grave?’”

In a post on X responding to Harris, Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, said, “President Trump was there at the invitation of families whose loved ones died because of your incompetence. Why don’t you get off social media and go launch an investigation into their unnecessary deaths?”

It’s another manufactured crisis. Arlington dropped it because the hysterical employee, probably a TDS victim, wouldn’t press charges.

By the Way, Here’s the Biden-Harris Team Breaking the Law at Arlington:

We should arrest them. They’re on video disrespecting the military and committing a crime.

Kamala Harris is complaining that President Trump chose to film a video at Arlington National Cemetery. Here’s Biden and Harris choosing to film a video at Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/yTaaSE5PgR — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2024