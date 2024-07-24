The Missing Drone of the Butler Assassination Attempt

On Monday, Sen. Grassley produced evidence from an agency whistleblower showing that the Secret Service assigned three “post” officers or additional detail members responsible for securing a certain perimeter segment to the Trump’s Butler rally. In contrast, Jill Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh drew 12 post officers.

There is evidence a drone operator was listed on the Secret Service team for the Butler rally.

The assassin flew a drone. What happened to the Butler drone?

Cheatle outsourced the Secret Service job, and people are lying, at least by omission.

NEW: Sen @ChuckGrassley has uncovered documents that indicate a drone operator WAS listed on the Secret Service personal team for the Butler Trump Rally I believe USSS indicated there was no drone surveillance deployed that day, but they indeed had the operator assigned to do so pic.twitter.com/qpsRaFhG8e — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 23, 2024

NEW My office has obtained docs from law enforcement on July 13 assassination attempt of Pres Trump I’m writing Secret Service Acting Dir Rowe & DHS Scty Mayorkas AGAIN 2get badly needed answers/clarity pic.twitter.com/LyQMzYGCkD — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 23, 2024