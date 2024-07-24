The Missing Drone of the Butler Assassination Attempt

M DOWLING
On Monday, Sen. Grassley produced evidence from an agency whistleblower showing that the Secret Service assigned three “post” officers or additional detail members responsible for securing a certain perimeter segment to the Trump’s Butler rally. In contrast, Jill Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh drew 12 post officers.

There is evidence a drone operator was listed on the Secret Service team for the Butler rally.

The assassin flew a drone. What happened to the Butler drone?

Cheatle outsourced the Secret Service job, and people are lying, at least by omission.


