New Bodycam Footage of the Attempted Assassination

M DOWLING
Sen. Grassley has released Bodycam footage of an agent investigating the attempted assassination. The video was obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit. In the footage, the men discussed noticing Thomas Crooks before the incident unfolded.

“Beaver County snipers saw him and sent the pictures out. This is him.”

In the video, an investigating officer says a sniper, Greg from Beaver County, took multiple photos of Thomas Crooks from a window before Crooks opened fire on Donald Trump.

The photo of Crooks on the roof appears to have been taken by someone in the room on the roof.

So, the person who took this photo of Crooks on the roof, was in the room above???

We have a lot more questions. Something is not right here. Can readers straighten this out?

12-year Secret Service veteran Dan Bongino previously reported that the sniper who took down Crooks was not the sniper who has been seen in videos shared everywhere. The sniper who took the shot was located roughly 400 yards behind.

Look at how everyone can stand on the roof. They are superhumans. They’re so unsafe.

They detained multiple people who were filming. The investigator says, “They were filming us and then filming the guy up on the roof and then filming us, and then when the shots started firing, tried to run away. Isn’t that what everybody would do? I’ve got no problem detaining them…”

Footage from two days ago released by Rep. Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL sniper:

Did officers or agents abandon the post on the roof due to heat or to look for Crooks?


