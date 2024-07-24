New Bodycam Footage of the Attempted Assassination

Sen. Grassley has released Bodycam footage of an agent investigating the attempted assassination. The video was obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit. In the footage, the men discussed noticing Thomas Crooks before the incident unfolded.

“Beaver County snipers saw him and sent the pictures out. This is him.”

In the video, an investigating officer says a sniper, Greg from Beaver County, took multiple photos of Thomas Crooks from a window before Crooks opened fire on Donald Trump.

The photo of Crooks on the roof appears to have been taken by someone in the room on the roof.

We have a lot more questions. Something is not right here. Can readers straighten this out?

12-year Secret Service veteran Dan Bongino previously reported that the sniper who took down Crooks was not the sniper who has been seen in videos shared everywhere. The sniper who took the shot was located roughly 400 yards behind.

Look at how everyone can stand on the roof. They are superhumans. They’re so unsafe.

They detained multiple people who were filming. The investigator says, “They were filming us and then filming the guy up on the roof and then filming us, and then when the shots started firing, tried to run away. Isn’t that what everybody would do? I’ve got no problem detaining them…”

JUST IN: Bodycam footage from the rooftop after the Trump shooting has been released In the video, an officer can be heard saying a Secret Service sniper took MULTIPLE photos of Thomas Crooks before Crooks opened fire on Trump WHAT THE HELL? pic.twitter.com/wPbxQVh8gI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2024

Footage from two days ago released by Rep. Eli Crane, a former Navy SEAL sniper:

I’m on the roof of the building in Butler, PA where shots were fired in an attempt to assassinate President Trump. As a former Navy SEAL sniper, it was clear to me that many security measures were dropped making Pres. Trump extremely vulnerable. Many questions still remain. pic.twitter.com/p2EhBTFg1M — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) July 22, 2024

Did officers or agents abandon the post on the roof due to heat or to look for Crooks?

NEW – Whistleblowers tell me law enforcement personnel were in fact STATIONED to the roof the day of the Trump rally, but abandoned it, citing the heat. They also say law enforcement were supposed to be patrolling the building, but opted to stay inside instead pic.twitter.com/aIVNSPHUF6 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 22, 2024