Musk Isn’t Donating $45M a Month to DJT

Elon Musk says he did not say he’d donate $45 million a month to Donald Trump. He said he “does not subscribe to the cult of personality.”

The richest man in the world, who has endorsed Trump, also insisted he wouldn’t consider himself “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) during a sit-down interview with conservative commentator Jordan B. Peterson. He said he’s more MAG, Make America Greater.

While past reports, citing sources like the Wall Street Journal, have said the billionaire will fork over $45 million monthly to the America PAC, Musk shot it down.

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” Musk told Peterson. “I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”

“I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level, and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom,” Musk stated on X.