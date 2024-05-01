The Moment in History You Missed Yesterday

Yesterday, when college youth were protesting on behalf of Hamas and Karl Marx, when UCLA moved on to extreme violence, a moment in history was ignored. On April 30, 1789, Washington gave his first inaugural speech.

Washington’s leadership was critical to America’s founding and survival. Before he spoke, citizens gathered by the hundreds around New York City Federal Hall. Washington was sworn in before them on a balcony. Then, in the Senate chamber, he cast his vision for the young country.

Washington said he believed America had the potential to be a place of exceptional freedom. His words would prove profound.

“…The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of government, or perhaps as finally state, on the ins experiment to the hands of the American people.”

Washington also touched on the need for virtues like humility and a sense of morality, which he believed those following in his footsteps would need. Although he gave the address more than two centuries ago, his words still serve as a guiding light for Americans.

OUR SHAME

Don’t give up on this nation. The majority are good people. Look around at the craziness and reject it.

New York was the original capital of the nation. Look at New York City today, where Washington gave his first inaugural address, and what corrupt politicians and their voters, as well as lazy people sitting home, have done to it.

Nearly every grocery store has been victimized by shoplifting, and many must close.

Sixty percent of those grocery stores have been burglarized every single day of the week.

Build more prisons.

Listen to the First Inaugural Address:

