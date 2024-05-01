The Culture We Are Importing

The US is importing the culture of the couple in the clip below, and we shouldn’t expect them to assimilate any time soon. This child was in 6th grade when her parents married her off to Mohammed, 29. She waits on him and his family and has sex at night. That’s her life. She has to listen to everything he says.

This is the culture Democrats are pouring into our country and telling them not to assimilate. This is the Democrat party that allegedly cares about women.

She’s a slave.

A Muslim girl, Wiam, 13 married to Mohammed, 29, says “The girl can’t say no. It’s against our culture.” Mohammed smiles and says it’s love at first sight that leads him to marry her. He wants to raise her himself. ” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JNDkEG4n7n — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) May 1, 2024

