The Most Beautiful & Best Preserved Mummies We’ve Seen

The most beautiful and best-preserved mummy in the world is that of a one-year-old girl who died on December 6, 1920.

ROSALIA LOMBARDO

The one-year-old Sicilian girl died of the Spanish flu, and instead of burying her, her parents decided to embalm her and place her on display using the most modern possible technology. She is believed to be the best-preserved mummy in history.

Her name is Rosalia Lombardo. Her father was so devastated that he went to a taxidermist and embalmer to preserve her body and keep her in a glass-covered coffin.

The little girl appears to be merely sleeping beneath the glass case in the Capuchin Catacombs of Palermo, Italy, where she rests. Even her internal organs are intact. Nicknamed the “sleeping beauty”, Rosalia Lombardo has gained the reputation of being one of the world’s best preserved mummies.

Some say they’ve seen her blink or move a little. She is the best-preserved mummy of the 20th century.

TOLLUND MAN

Going back to the pre-Roman era, the 4th century BC Iron Age, we have the amazingly well-preserved mummy of Tollund man. He was hanged as a sacrifice to the gods and died while he was only about forty years of age.

Discovered in 1950 by Jutland farmers in the Danish Peninsula, his body looked so fresh that he was mistaken for a recent murder victim, not a man who belonged to the Pre-Iron Age.

A final autopsy revealed rope marks around his neck, concluding that he had been hung to death, a common occurrence in the area.

Remains of vegetables and wild seeds, probably the contents of the Tollund Man’s last meal, were found in the Scandinavian man’s stomach.

This 2000-year-old body is among the oldest of the dead the world has seen. He was found in a bog.

LADY DAI

Best-preserved Egyptian and Chinese mummies. The Egyptians had nothing on the Chinese.

THE LITTLE GIRL WHO DIED IN THE 1800S

This little golden-haired child died at nearly three years of age. Her body was found under a San Francisco house, and eventually, her family’s descendants were found.

Related