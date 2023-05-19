The Most Chilling Words in Today’s Weaponization Hearing

The conclusion to today’s weaponization hearing was chilling. Whistleblower Garret O’Boyle, who was rendered homeless by the FBI, said the FBI would stop at nothing to silence people who tell the truth.

“Corruption, weaponization, any kind of misconduct that exists with the American people. It doesn’t solve it. But the FBI will crush you.” The chilling statement shows what happens to anyone who questions the people with all the power over you.

He added, “This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong. We are all examples of that.” His haunting words highlight the lack of mercy shown by those who seek only power. Didn’t Chuck Schumer say they will get you?

“I can’t think of a more sobering way to end a hearing,” committee member Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) said.

BREAKING: F.B.I. Whistleblower, Garrett O’Boyle just ended today’s hearing with a chilling warning for future F.B.I Whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/7WiEpsome6 — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 18, 2023

Mr. O’Boyle explained that they ordered him to a new position halfway across the country and then suspended him without pay. They were homeless, without even access to their clothes.

“My oath did not require me sacrificing the hopes, dreams, and livelihoods of my family. My strong, beautiful, and courageous wife and our four sweet and beautiful daughters have endured this process along with me. In weaponized orders, the FBI allowed me to accept a new position halfway across the country. They allowed us to sell my family’s home. They ordered me to report to the new unit when our youngest daughter was two weeks old. Then, on my first day on the new assignment, they suspended me, rendering my family homeless. They refused to release our goods, including our clothes, for weeks,” O’Boyle testified.

The FBI will stop at nothing. What kind of law enforcement agency is that? If the Democrats and Republicans would work together, but short of that, nothing will happen and they will grow more powerful.

“A person who has been punished is not thereby simply less inclined to behave in a given way; at best, he learns how to avoid punishment.” ― B.F Skinner, Beyond Freedom and Dignity

