Sen. Feinstein Returns to Congress with Serious Health Issues

Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to the Senate after a long illness of Shingles and other complications. Rumors of dementia abound, and calls for her to retire continue.

Her illness was far more serious than reported. At 89, she is the oldest member of Congress. While she should retire, as long as we have John Fetterman and Joe Biden in office, why pick on her?

The New York Times reported on her condition:

Using a wheelchair, with the left side of her face frozen and one eye nearly shut, she seemed disoriented as an aide steered her through the marble corridors of the Senate, complaining audibly that something was stuck in her eye.

Ms. Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles that a spokesman confirmed on Thursday after The New York Times first revealed it, saying that the condition had “resolved itself” in March.

Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches, and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Ms. Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity…

Severe Mental Acuity Problems

Mrs. Feinstein’s spokesman said that the senator still suffers the effects of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. However, Democrats have called for her retirement for years, saying she has dementia.

On Thursday, in the clip below, she was asked how she felt upon her return to Congress.

She told the reporter, “No, I haven’t been gone. You should follow the— I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting.”

“How have they felt about you returning?” FEINSTEIN: “No, I haven’t been gone. You should follow the— I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.” “Working from home is what you’re saying?” FEINSTEIN: “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting.” pic.twitter.com/kGqH3wjZkA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2023

