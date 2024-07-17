The Most Powerful Speech of the RNC Convention Day 2

The RNC gave families of illegal alien victims a podium. It was an excellent idea. Van Jones said that illegals commit fewer crimes while “fact-checking.” That is not true, but even if it were, these crimes never should have occurred.

Speeches from everyday Americans hurt by the policies in place are among the most powerful.

One of the best speeches of the night.

Anne Fundner shares the heartbreaking story of the unexpected and devastating loss of her 15-year-old son, who was poisoned by fentanyl-laced pills.

MUST WATCH: Anne Fundner shares the heartbreaking story of the unexpected and devastating loss of her 15-year-old son, who was poisoned by fentanyl-laced pills. pic.twitter.com/2ki9KKOtkE — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 17, 2024

Madeline Brame gave one of the most moving speeches at the RNC tonight. pic.twitter.com/8mBTrSuu5R — Ginger (@GingerAndSpice_) July 17, 2024

Michael Morin just delivered a powerful speech about his sister Rachel who was brutally r*ped and m*rdered by an illegal. Michael says he still had not heard from Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. They have not called to apologize for Rachel’s de*th.pic.twitter.com/Yl9b1839RK — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2024

Marco Rubio, great job:

Marco Rubio gave one of the best speeches tonight at the RNC! #RNC2024 pic.twitter.com/NBTFJtOLof — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) July 17, 2024

Great speech from Ron DeSantis:

Love Ben Carson:

.@RealBenCarson gave one of the BEST speeches of Night 2 of the RNC. This man has class, elegance, and a STRONG spiritual backbone in the Lord. That is why he was my first choice for VP, that and his undying loyalty to @realDonaldTrump. After eloquently quoting Isaiah… pic.twitter.com/SMj8phOC4n — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) July 17, 2024