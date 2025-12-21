The Most Troubling X Post This Week: Suicidal Political Correctness

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, But Beware the Threat of Radicals

Radical Islam is a supremacist way of life that poses as a simple religion. It is not. Rather, it is a political, economic, cultural, and social supremacist dictatorship. Most Muslims do not abide by it, but millions do. They seek to take over all non-Muslim nations. Given that certainty, why would someone who loves America call for the United States to bring in people from Afghanistan, the most dangerous, radical Islamic nations when we know they cannot be properly vetted due to a lack of reliable records?

If he was so concerned, he should not have invaded it, and let the war go on without completion.

Why would they call for unfettered immigration from 18 of the most dangerous nations?

One of the most disturbing and dumbest posts I have seen this week comes from the George W. Bush Presidential Center. They think the actions of the National Guard killer were the only reason immigration from that dangerous land of unvettable people was stopped.

As Americans get ready to celebrate Christmas, the George W. Bush Presidential Center is very earnestly posting about the urgent need for unfettered migration from the most dangerous nations on planet earth, while effectively conceding some of these migrants will try to kill us. https://t.co/uhmpRSWeZ5 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 20, 2025

Most Afghans here will remain in the country, but we don’t need any more from their nation, one of the worst for terrorism in the world.

How was Joe Biden’s massive invasion lawful? Because he said so? Was he the king?

The UN has been screening invaders, approving Islamists, and rejecting Christians. Thank George Bush, for promoting that process.

Radical Islamists hate Jews and Christians, among other religions, so why would we want these people here en masse when they can’t be vetted coming from these nations?

They claim this advances US interests. How so? Someone needs to tell me how this could advance our interests.

This is an existential issue. Do not be silent. It is not Islamophobia to state facts.

We also have suicidal empathy and delusionment: