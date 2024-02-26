The Murder of Laken Riley & A Nation in the Hands of Fools

Laken Riley was a nursing student at the University of Georgia who was on the Dean’s List. Laken would have helped a lot of people, but her life was cut short. She went for a Thursday morning run on campus before class and was murdered by an illegal alien. Her life is over, and American taxpayers will have to pay to house and feed her killer, who should never have been here in the first place.

Laken Riley isn’t the first young woman murdered by an illegal alien.

HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE BEFORE SOMEONE DOES SOMETHING?

How many Americans have to die before the Biden handlers in the White House stop it? They let people die in Afghanistan, and the administration is pushing us toward war all over the globe.

They’ve driven inflation to such highs that Americans are struggling to live, and they’ve opened the door to drugs and manipulation by foreign nations such as China.

The unaccountable advisers to the president with dementia won’t show their faces, and they remain unaccountable. They have blood on their hands, and in three years, they’ve done irreparable damage to this country.

We aid and abet drug dealers and sex traffickers of small children. We are becoming an evil nation.

When will someone stop it?

IMPORTING KILLERS

Now we have a young victim who would have contributed to society who died at the hands of a lowlife from a foreign country. Don’t we have enough criminals? Do we need to import more?

The suspect in the murder of Laken Riley is an illegal alien named Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another, UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said during a news briefing a week ago Friday evening. The suspect is not a U.S. citizen, according to authorities.

Laken died from blunt force trauma.

It was a crime of opportunity. He didn’t know his victim.

“The evidence is robust,” Chief Clark told reporters, crediting campus security cameras partly for the arrest.

THE KILLER’S BROTHER IS A PROBLEM

The killer had recently been arrested for drunk driving.

Since Antonio Ibarra’s arrest, his brother, 29-year-old illegal alien Diego Jose Ibarra of Venezuela, has similarly been arrested by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and charged with presenting a fraudulent ID. He used it to get a job at the university.

According to the New York Post, Jose Ibarra first crossed the United States-Mexico border in April 2023 and was released, like his brother, into the U.S. interior and ended up in New York City.

We’ve invited the scum of the earth to come here. What could possibly go wrong outside of the murder of innocents, sex trafficking, and drugs everywhere? Who will stop this? Are people really going to vote for a figurehead with dementia and stand by while Democrats try to bankrupt and imprison the only competition?

We are becoming an evil nation. So, where is the media on this? Nowhere. They are backing up the evildoers.

The main way legacy media lies is by controlling the narrative https://t.co/b8FaXTtwQQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024

Related