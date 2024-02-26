Who Filmed Aaron Bushnell Before & During His Suicide?

Airman Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in D.C. to protest Israel’s pounding of Gaza to root out Hamas. I want to know who took the video of Mr. Bushnell as he walked with an accelerant and then used it to self-immolate. Someone appears to have walked with him, filming him and then filming the immolation. The fire was doused, and Mr. Bushnell died later in the hospital.

Perhaps there is an explanation, but it looks like someone walked alongside him, filming him.

RIP Aaron Bushnell, whose name and chosen method of death are now trending on X.

The 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell was a US Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday afternoon to protest what he described as “genocide” in Gaza and what he described as the bombing to death of thousands of children and women by Israel with the support and backing of the United States government led by Joe Biden.

Some see it as retaliation to the October 7 terror attack in Israel by Hamas. Israel says they are destroying the terrorist organization of Hamas, which presents an existential threat.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed that the man was an active-duty airman but had not identified him officially.

[I have always thought that someone who sets himself on fire is probably mentally ill. I am sorry for his family.]

A blurred video was posted by Liberacrat Media, who commented, “It is sad.”

[In the video, he called Israel colonizers. He clearly wanted Israel erased when he called them colonizers. He died screaming, “Free Palestine,” repeatedly. What I want to know is who videotaped this. Who was encouraging him to kill himself? That person needs to be looked into. Encouraging someone to kill himself is murder.]

The audio of what he said as he walked to the embassy and set himself on fire:



Aaron Bushnell chose a horrific death, and that is tragic, but who took the video assisting his suicide?

THE SUICIDE ENABLERS

Talia Jane posted the video blurred. TJ said this was the account s/he got it from:

[This is likely the people who encouraged him to kill himself. Is the ‘A’ for antifa?]

He killed himself for what? Hamas or Palestine? It could be similar to what suicide bombers think when they commit suicide. Aaron Bushnell didn’t kill anyone but himself, so I’m not calling him a suicide bomber, but I am comparing the thought process and anyone who encouraged this to a suicide bomber.

Whoever took the video needs to be called in for questioning to start. The video was streamed on Twitch for about one hour. An independent reporter named Talia Jane, who appears to be on the Left, found it on Twitch before it went down. Did someone tip Talia Jane @Taliaotg off? You can watch the video of Aaron Bushnell walking to the Israeli embassy and then a blurred visual of him burning himself to death on this link.

I don’t see honor in suicide for a cause or most reasons. I am Catholic, and this is considered a mortal sin. However, it’s not for me to judge. However, no one should praise someone for doing such a terrible thing to himself. It hurts too many people who care about the person. This wasn’t the way to make a statement. This method of protest should be discredited.

Laura Loomer, who is Jewish, wrote on X:

“This is what mental illness looks like. It’s sad to see people are celebrating what this man did when he clearly has severe mental issues.

“I don’t care if he’s a veteran. His behavior is unacceptable and dishonorable. There is no honor in supporting Islamic terrorists. *&$# him.

“He is a traitor to his country who lit himself on fire to support HAMAS. GAZA is controlled by HAMAS, and we need to stop supporting people who whitewash Islamic terrorism.

“If he wanted to end genocide, he should have asked Hamas to stop killing Jews. There is no such thing as Genocide in GAZA. The only people who have been genocided are Jews and Christians. Counter-terrorism isn’t genocide. I know it’s hard for those with Low IQs to understand this. But this “soldier” is very clearly a Hamas sympathizer.”

Laura Loomer has been slammed on X, but no one is mentioning the young man’s obvious mental illness.

She responded to the attacks by saying she sees him as a “jihadist.”

“I had more to say. Lots more. Needed to add on to my original tweet because I think this soldier is disgusting. Not enough words to emphasize my disgust with people like him. It should terrify everyone that we have freaks of nature in our military who embrace the jihadist campaign behind “free Palestine.” It’s disgusting. How much more evidence do people need in order to see that the Free Palestine movement is pro-HAMAS propaganda?

“His family should be ashamed to even be related to him, and he should be denied all military honors at his burial for what he did.

“There are mentally disturbed people on X who are trying to get you to celebrate a turncoat US soldier who committed suicide like a jihadist by lighting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy and shouting “free Palestine”. So now the free Palestine crowd is encouraging suicide in the name of Palestinian “liberation”?

“Tell me how these people who are cheering this on aren’t the same as jihadists who advocate for suicide bombings and other acts of jihad? We must call out everyone who idolizes this type of jihadist worship. There is a deep-rooted sickness in our society, and we need to call it out.

In an earlier post, she wrote:

“Once you light yourself on fire and spew HAMAS talking points, your uniform has no value and neither does your so called service. What a jihadist loving traitor. Really sick to see someone shout “free Palestine” in a US military uniform. We have been totally infiltrated by jihadists and their sympathizers.”

Her most recent comment to those who say she’ll want to delete what she wrote:

“No. I mean what I said. I am entitled to my own opinion. I don’t care if people are mad at me. What I said is the truth. And I will keep speaking truth. Suicide is dishonorable and so is self immolation for a HAMAS campaign.”

Mossad was harshly criticized on X for this post:

