Joe Biden on Getting the Quote Exactly Right

Joe Biden pointed to a portrait behind him, presumably Abe Lincoln, and said, “And I want to make sure I get the quote exactly right. He said the better Angel, he said we must address the council and adjust the better angels of our nature, and we do that.

“And we do well to remember what else he said. He said we’re not enemies, but we’re friends; it’s the middle of this in the, in the part of the civil war. He said we’re not enemies. We’re friends. We must not be enemies. Folks, and I’ve been around. I know I don’t look it. I’ve been around a long while.

“I mean this sincerely: politics has gotten too bitter.”

Why are people in power allowing this to go on?

Watch:

Biden probably pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and this is the quote from Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address.

“I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”



Something has to be done. Democrats are trying to imprison the GOP candidate so they can put this man back into office.

86% of Americans believe Joe Biden is ‘too old’ for another term. It’s not his age. It’s his Dementia! (Outage Sylvester Stallone #ATTdown Gemini Hunter US Cellular) pic.twitter.com/VX1F7gFwxY — Mississippi Sambo (@MS_Sambo_) February 22, 2024

This is what Italy thinks of our president:

The whole world is laughing at Dementia Joe Biden. He can no longer represent our people and our country anymore!#TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/WrdxApHh2x — AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 25, 2024

Related