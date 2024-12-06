The Murder of the Healthcare CEO & The Flirty Killer

There is new information about the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but much of it has to be suspect right now.

Brian Thompson was secretly and physically separated from his wife, seemingly since 2018. He had a drunk driving conviction.

His killer, so proficient and prepared, allegedly left his DNA behind in a Starbucks and possibly a hostel. Another interesting report from Kaitlan Collins of CNN via John Miller claims he took his mask off at the hostel for a flirty clerk.

He went into a Starbucks for a coffee and was photographed, allegedly left his DNA behind, used a gun that kept jamming, left unused and spent bullets everywhere, and hopped on a hire bike equipped with a GPS tracker to escape. He used a phone that can be traced. A master planner but dumb?

Thompson Was Separated and Had a Criminal Record

According to the Wall Street Journal, Thompson was separated from his wife.

The estranged couple lived in two separate homes less than a mile apart in suburban Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to public records, Thompson purchased the $1 million home near his family home in 2018. Neighbors told WSJ that Thompson was away traveling most of the time.

His wife, Paulette, Pauley, is a practicing physical therapist.

“There had been some threats,” she said, adding, “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

The bullets are inscribed with cryptic messages like “deny,” “depose,” and “defend,” which is being seen as a reference to Jay M. Feinman’s 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims And What You Can Do About It.

There appears to have been a bomb threat at Brian Thompson’s home 12 hours before the murder.

There is still only a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the killer.

According to The Dailly Beast, Minnesota court filings show that in 2017, Brian Thompson was arrested and convicted on charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired, for which he received probation.

The Killer took His Mask Off to Flirt?

Kaitlan Collins reported that the suspect in the hostel, who might be the killer, took his mask off at the behest of a female clerk who was flirting with him.

Wow. Per @JohnMillerCNN, among the interviews law enforcement has been conducting, they spoke to a female employee at the hostel who said, at one point, she asked the then-masked man to lower his mask while flirting with him, which is when this photo released by NYPD today was… pic.twitter.com/elHa7r70N7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 6, 2024

The evidence is looking fishier all the time.

CNN followed his steps or what they believe were his steps:

CNN retraced the steps of the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. Video shows the suspect stopping at Starbucks moments before the crime and fleeing the scene on an… Tap the link for more details: https://t.co/rTvPR8YLsU pic.twitter.com/JK2Mk8y8Kt — SA911 (@Zulu72944051488) December 6, 2024

The killer appears to be on the phone here. This was 10 minutes before the killing.

BREAKING – New Footage shows Brian Thompson’s suspected killer walking to the scene 10 minutes prior. The man appears to call an unknown number, possibly receiving instructions. pic.twitter.com/wKYplAsKUJ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 4, 2024

