Warren: A Lot of Women Are Assaulted in the Army Under Their Watch

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Elizabeth Warren needs to stand down. Whenever she says something, it makes her or her party look dense.

Her latest is her trying to use her party’s failures as a reason not to appoint Pete Hegseth.

First, she cites a stat that doesn’t include the fact that half the women who are sexually assaulted accuse a significant other. Second, in 2023, General Austin and Joe Biden were in charge, not Pete Hegseth.

Warren makes no sense.

All this tells us is her party is even screwing up the safety of women in the military. Thanks for the information, Liz.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments