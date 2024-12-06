Warren: A Lot of Women Are Assaulted in the Army Under Their Watch

Elizabeth Warren needs to stand down. Whenever she says something, it makes her or her party look dense.

Her latest is her trying to use her party’s failures as a reason not to appoint Pete Hegseth.

First, she cites a stat that doesn’t include the fact that half the women who are sexually assaulted accuse a significant other. Second, in 2023, General Austin and Joe Biden were in charge, not Pete Hegseth.

Warren makes no sense.

All this tells us is her party is even screwing up the safety of women in the military. Thanks for the information, Liz.

In 2023, over 29,000 active-duty troops were sexually assaulted, including more than 6 in every 100 women in the military. Many servicemembers never report these crimes. The rates of assault are estimated to be up to 4x higher. Pete Hegseth must not be the Defense Secretary. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 4, 2024

