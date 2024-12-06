Les Miserables: The CEO Killer Speaks for the Oppressed?

Beware: The murder of the United Healthcare CEO has turned into a case of oppressor-oppressed on social media and by some reporters. It’s becoming a Victor Hugo novel.

Romanticizing a Psychopath, Oppressor-Oppressed

The media is lighting up with some nasty comments about the murdered United Healthcare CEO being a mass murderer as the head of an insurance company. At the same time, they are romanticizing the psychopathic, cold-blooded killer who shot the man in the back and then again as he passed him.

One of those sketchy comments came from Charles Haywood (right-wing):

“I deleted my perfectly good and excellently insightful post about the United Health guy because the trolls on the earlier version of this were so overwhelming. First time it’s happened to me. Strange it was for that, a not-very-political post,” x posted Charles Haywood (The Worthy House).

This is his perfectly good and excellently insightful post:

“I don’t generally approve of murdering people on the street. Nor do I know anything about the dead guy. But it’s good and salutary if the very many guilty among our elites start to live in fear of expedited, unanswerable, and unexpected punishment for their sins.”

Then there is this from Peter Daou (left-wing):

“I do not believe murdering people in cold blood is how we solve our problems. But we have to be clear about who is committing murder. It’s not just the person shooting a gun. It’s also the person who knowingly causes death for their own power and profit.”

I already posted this beauty from the ex-WaPo faux reporter (left-wing):

Taylor Lorenz defended the gruesome execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday in a sick social media post suggesting other healthcare executives should face similar fates. Hundreds, maybe thousands joined her.

“And people wonder why we want these executives dead,” Lorenz wrote on BlueSky, a microblogging social media network, alongside an article about how Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer cover anesthesia for the full length of some surgeries. [By the way, they withdrew it almost immediately.]

Stop with the oppressor-oppressed propaganda. As Wally Amos of Famous Amos Cookies said, “You may not be responsible for getting knocked down. But you’re certainly responsible for getting back up.”.

