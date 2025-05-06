The Nazis of Milan, Italy

Democrats, who have embraced the far-left, continuously call Republicans “Nazis,” and Trump “Hiter.” They claim Elon Musk is a “Nazi” for a harmless gesture. It’s ironic that they can’t see the Nazis among them.

The far-left, now successfully parading around as Democrats in the US, and the neo-Nazis in Milan, Italy, 2025 are tied to the same cause. They found their cause in Palestine. They don’t care about Palestinians. It’s about an authoritarian and dangerous ideology.

There aren’t that many. We can still stop it from growing.

Hundreds of neo-Nazis gather in Milan, Italy, and chant ‘Free Palestine’. This is the Palestinian cause: a coalition of Nazis, the far left, and Islamists. pic.twitter.com/zI5wx8cO5y — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 6, 2025

Here are some in the US:

Why is this piece of garbage in our country? https://t.co/z4f81nAhFS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 6, 2025

This is private security, not police, but the video is still worth watching:

BREAKING: Hamas supporters have violently taken over a building at the University of Washington—when the police arrived to clear them, they chased them away. This is complete anarchy—what has happened to higher education? pic.twitter.com/l8XqkNSRbe — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 6, 2025

Victor Davis Hanson addressed the danger these people present to Donald Trump. Democrats know they are playing with fire when they call Republicans Nazis and they don’t care:

Victor Davis Hanson: Democrats have long smeared Republicans as "Nazis" — from Goldwater to Reagan to Bush. But with Trump, they’re playing with fire, recklessly lowering the bar and fueling real danger. They know it — and they don't care. pic.twitter.com/j3GzIok9RB — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 29, 2025

