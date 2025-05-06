The Nazis of Milan, Italy

Democrats, who have embraced the far-left, continuously call Republicans “Nazis,” and Trump “Hiter.” They claim Elon Musk is a “Nazi” for a harmless gesture. It’s ironic that they can’t see the Nazis among them.

The far-left, now successfully parading around as Democrats in the US, and the neo-Nazis in Milan, Italy, 2025 are tied to the same cause. They found their cause in Palestine. They don’t care about Palestinians. It’s about an authoritarian and dangerous ideology.

There aren’t that many. We can still stop it from growing.

Here are some in the US:

This is private security, not police, but the video is still worth watching:

Victor Davis Hanson addressed the danger these people present to Donald Trump. Democrats know they are playing with fire when they call Republicans Nazis and they don’t care:


