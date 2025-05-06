India Strikes Nine “Terror” Sites in Pakistan, Pakiston Vows a “Forceful” Response

India’s army has launched “Operation Sindoor” – hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s military says India attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Islamabad will respond.

India fired missiles at “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.

India fired several missiles into Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, according to the Pakistani army, which said it has responded from the “air and ground.”

India targeted Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani army said India attacked Kotli, Muzaffaabad, and Bahawalpur. Three people were killed and 12 were injured.

Pakistan called India’s attack, which was in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack in India, an act of war. India said they did not hit military camps, just terrorist camps.

Pakistan promises a strong response.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: “The deceitful enemy has launched cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. India has chosen war, and it will face a full and forceful response — one that is already underway. The entire nation stands united behind our armed… https://t.co/8poI6Gf6A6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2025

Most flights are diverting out of Pakistani airspace. Reuters is reporting loud explosions have been heard in Pakistani Kashmir. https://t.co/Jif694lFKJ pic.twitter.com/MeD4JNnEH5 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 6, 2025

