India Strikes Nine “Terror” Sites in Pakistan, Pakiston Vows a “Forceful” Response

  • India’s army has launched “Operation Sindoor” – hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Pakistan’s military says India attacked Pakistan with missiles in three places and that Islamabad will respond.

India fired missiles at “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.

India fired several missiles into Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, according to the Pakistani army, which said it has responded from the “air and ground.”

India targeted Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani army said India attacked Kotli, Muzaffaabad, and Bahawalpur. Three people were killed and 12 were injured.

Pakistan called India’s attack, which was in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack in India, an act of war. India said they did not hit military camps, just terrorist camps.

Pakistan promises a strong response.


