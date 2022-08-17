ESG Is Exposed So Now They Want to Rename It

ESG was popular in the investment world over the past decade when people didn’t know that it was putting tremendous power in the hands of a small number of leftist elites, including BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Fortunately, conservatives are currently highlighting the problems with it. One of the major problems is that ESG forces companies to put profits aside to fight for far-left causes.

ESG stands for environmental, social, and corporate governance. The elites in control plan to use it to rule over corporations with Leftist governance.

The ideology has waned in popularity as more people realize what it entails. The corporate authoritarians have come up with a solution. They aren’t going to change it, just rebrand it.

Just Change the Conversation

Robert Eccles, a professor who’s spent the past 12 years researching sustainability at Harvard Business School and now University of Oxford’s Said Business School, says the term “just doesn’t have value anymore. Let’s change the conversation.”

“I’m happy to not use the term ESG,” he said in an interview, referring to environmental, social, and corporate governance issues. “People are so invested now in hating ESG for reasons that don’t really have much to do with ESG.”

The left-wing media blames conservatives for morphing it into a lightning rod as if they should somehow think turning the Western World into a totalitarian oligarchy deserves no criticism.

Founder of Strive

Vivek Ramaswamy, the founder of anti-woke asset management firm Strive, stressed to Morning Wire Wednesday that state attorneys general should use their power to fight back against financial institutions pushing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, The Daily Wire reports.

Many corporations use ESG standards to pursue green energy initiatives, racially-based management goals, and other leftist agenda items. Republican state Attorneys General are using their pensions and state treasuries to fight back against the movement.

“I think that state AGs actually have a lot of power on these issues because states aren’t just regulators,” Ramaswamy said. “They’re also market actors. What do I mean by that? States are actually, through their pension funds and through their state treasuries, directing the capital of their constituents to these large asset managers.”

Meanwhile, the ESG authoritarians see the danger and want to rename it and give it some superficial dressings. They’re putting lipstick on a pig.

