This is the kind of problem the leftists [nothing liberal about this] support and promote. This young person said she is binary, Indigenous, had three drinks, has social anxiety and PTSD. She was driving the wrong way down the street.

She needs proper care, not lies about how this is all okay.

Liberalism is a mental disorder all its own…‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wwItR8PxIV — (@pr0ud_americans) October 22, 2024