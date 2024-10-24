Speaker Johnson to Investigate Potential Illicit Foreign Donations to Act Blue

By
M DOWLING
-
3
17

Speaker Johnson and the House are investigating Act Blue, the enormous Democrat fundraising machine.

“There’s now more evidence that illicit overseas donors are using the corrupt Democrat donor platform ActBlue to exploit campaign finance loopholes and make donations in the names of people without their knowledge,” Johnson said.

He added. “These are fraudulent, ILLEGAL practices that CANNOT be tolerated. Our @HouseAdmin Committee is leading an investigation.”

It comes too late. Sentinel wrote about this when James O’Keefe exposed it in March of last year.

Act Blue appears to be collecting donations from anonymous people illegally. I guess that’s how Kamala and all the other Democrats have two, three, four times more campaign funds than their Republican opponents. Harris has a billion dollars, and she’s just not that appealing.

Can you just see our foreign enemies pouring money into their coffers? Democrats are so worried about Russia, but they have to know Russia will pour money into Democrat campaigns. Putin endorsed Kamala Harris.

Parker Thayer [of the Capital Research Center] conducted his own investigation and got his answer quickly.

I didn’t notice that flaw in WinRed.com, but did find it hard to give my paltry donations.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz