Speaker Johnson to Investigate Potential Illicit Foreign Donations to Act Blue

Speaker Johnson and the House are investigating Act Blue, the enormous Democrat fundraising machine.

“There’s now more evidence that illicit overseas donors are using the corrupt Democrat donor platform ActBlue to exploit campaign finance loopholes and make donations in the names of people without their knowledge,” Johnson said.

He added. “These are fraudulent, ILLEGAL practices that CANNOT be tolerated. Our @HouseAdmin Committee is leading an investigation.”

It comes too late. Sentinel wrote about this when James O’Keefe exposed it in March of last year.

Act Blue appears to be collecting donations from anonymous people illegally. I guess that’s how Kamala and all the other Democrats have two, three, four times more campaign funds than their Republican opponents. Harris has a billion dollars, and she’s just not that appealing.

Can you just see our foreign enemies pouring money into their coffers? Democrats are so worried about Russia, but they have to know Russia will pour money into Democrat campaigns. Putin endorsed Kamala Harris.

Parker Thayer [of the Capital Research Center] conducted his own investigation and got his answer quickly.

ActBlue has a security flaw: it accepts donations from untraceable gift cards bought with cash, and no ID verification. To prove it, I did it. Here’s a thread explaining a ludicrously simple loophole for abusing ActBlue (Read in FULL before conspiracy theorizing) https://t.co/wNUV1RUa0v — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 24, 2024

Step 2: Donate ActBlue requires an email, address, name, occupation, and employer. Sounds secure? Nope. All of this data (minus the email) is easily accessible for millions of people on the public FEC database. It’s trivially easy to copy it manually or with a bot. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 24, 2024

At no point did they ask for any information that I couldn’t have gotten off the FEC website, and there was never ANY name attached to the gift card. With a free VPN, a pile of cash-bought cards, and the FEC database anybody could donate this way from anywhere in the world. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 24, 2024

Many of the most prominent claims about smurfing, including one of my own, fail to consider that ActBlue allows users to make dozens of contributions to separate PACs with the click of a button. In the FEC this makes it APPEAR that donors are giving 1,000+ times a month. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 24, 2024

I should also note that it’s possible that @WINRED has the same flaw. It should be fixed immediately if so. You can’t have BOTH a publicly available database of donor information AND a donation processing system that requires ONLY the information from that database. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 24, 2024

I didn’t notice that flaw in WinRed.com, but did find it hard to give my paltry donations.