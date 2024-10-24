Democrats Hated John Kelly, Who Is Now Their Paragon of Virtue

In several interviews this week, Donald Trump’s Democrat ex-chief of staff and DHS Secretary John Kelly said the former president “falls into the general definition of fascist.” He said Trump wanted the “kind of generals Hitler had.”

Vice President Harris immediately blasted out the allegations to bolster her flailing campaign. She quoted Kelly, suddenly an arbiter of truth. Several years ago, she vilified him as dishonest. She claimed he had an “inability to speak truth to power.”

“Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable,” Harris said. “And in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions.” Harris insisted Trump is a fascist. Her campaign now centers on a new desperate mantra: Trump is a fascist.

This is the same woman who thinks Joe Biden was perfectly fine.

The following is excerpted from a Just the News article. There is much more at Just the News.

When Kelly served in the Trump Administration, Democrats harshly criticized him for implementing immigration policies. They also raised ethics concerns when he joined a company with federal contracts to detain migrants after he was ousted from his government role.

“General Kelly is a hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear,” then-Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez said of Kelly when Trump announced the DACA immigration program would expire.

The Washington Post trashed Kelly, saying he “calls Robert E. Lee an ‘honorable man’ and said ‘lack of compromise’ caused the Civil War.

“Indecent. Immoral. Corrupt,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D.-Ore., said after Kelly joined a for-profit parent company whose subsidiary has federal contracts to detain migrants at centers.

Harris Called Him Out as Dishonest

Harris, then a California senator, condemned Kelly during the Trump Administration over his testimony to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, saying he had an “inability to speak truth to power to this administration” and lacked a “grasp of the implications of the policy perspectives he was supporting.”

Democrats never stopped impugning his integrity while he served under Donald Trump’s administration.

“I think Secretary Kelly has drank [sic] the Kool-Aid,” NJ Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez, now a convicted criminal, told Politico in 2017. “He’s not the person who I thought I was voting for.”

“The role, the mission of the agency is a very important one, which I support 1,000 percent,” then-Senator Harris said. “But when it comes to transparency and a clear guidance around what the [immigration] enforcement priorities will be at the agency, I have real questions and real concerns.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said the former secretary was engaging in corruption by seeking to profit from his government service as the nation’s chief immigration official.

“John Kelly oversaw many of the Trump Admin’s most morally repugnant immigration policies. Now, he could be making big bucks serving on the Board of a company that’s profiting from the same cruel plans he put in place. This is corruption at its absolute worst,” Warren wrote.

Warren would go on to probe the company along with her House colleague Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., over the hiring of Kelly and the ethical questions considering its multimillion dollar federal contracts.

NSA General Keith Kellogg Rebuts

Former Trump acting National Security advisor Keith Kellogg posted on X to defend the former president on Wednesday after the allegations resurfaced and were invoked by Harris.

“Vice President Harris is a fraud. I was in the White House at a senior level much longer than General Kelly. He is complicit in this fraud and has lied to the American people,” Kellogg wrote. “His lies…are a disservice to Nation at this critical time. So are the VP’s.”

