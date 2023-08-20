The New Normal: Pilots Dying Suddenly, Some Mid-Flight

Crisis in the Cockpit

Five cases of cardiac arrest among pilots this month! Some died mid-flight. This is a bad year – again – for pilots with heart issues.

August 7, 2023 – “A co-pilot aboard Tigerair Flight IT237 suddenly fell unconscious en route from Japan to Taiwan. The flight was able to land safely without delay,” Taiwan News reports.

Then on August 9, 2023 – “The United Airlines 1309 SRQ-EWR captain suffered a reported heart attack. He lost consciousness in flight. Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate. How are those ‘vaccines’ working out for everyone?” Yoder wrote.

“He was very fit, and his untimely demise has come as a big shock for everyone who knew him.”

August 14, 2023 – The pilot of Flight LA505 flying from Miami, Fla., to Santiago, Chile, died Sunday mid-flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in Panama.

The incident happened three hours into the trip after Captain Ivan Andaur began feeling sick at a cruising altitude of 37,000ft and left the cockpit of the LATAM Boeing 787 Dreamliner to use the lavatory, where he later collapsed.

“The remaining flight crew, comprised of a relief captain and a first officer, elected to make an emergency diversion to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY),” according to SimpleFlying.com. “The aircraft landed safely on Panama City’s runway 03L about 28 minutes later.”

“Two co-pilots took control of the aircraft and landed at Tocumen International Airport, where paramedics entered the airplane and provided first aid to Andaur, but he was pronounced dead,” reports Daily Mail.

A nurse onboard the aircraft reportedly attempted to help Capt. Andaur appeared to be suffering a cardiac emergency. However, she said she lacked the proper medical equipment to resuscitate the pilot.

On August 16, 2023 – Qatar Flight QR 579 — the Pilot suddenly fell ill and passed away 30 minutes before the scheduled landing. The flight was diverted to Dubai.

August 17, 2023 – An IndiGo pilot suffers cardiac arrest minutes before operating a flight.

WE NEED TO KNOW MORE

So that you know, all Qatar pilots are fully vaccinated. However, a 2021 report says that coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death in pilots and astronauts.

“I can’t say it’s a pattern, but given our lifestyle of disrupted sleep patterns, jet lag etc, it certainly does take a toll on our bodies. Additionally, it would be worth checking which vaccine did they all take to see if there is any correlation,” a pilot who goes by Bandit on Twitter told IBTimes.

