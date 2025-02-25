75% of Ds, 49% of Is Don’t Think Open Borders Was Deliberate

The February 19-20 poll by Harvard Harris of 2,443 registered voters comes just weeks after President Donald Trump immediately shut down Biden’s dangerous and deadly migration.

A whopping 75% of Democrats and nearly half of Independents don’t believe Democrats left the border open deliberately.

The margin of error for the total sample is +- 2.0 points on a 95% confidence level. It was an online poll, but the sample was large, and includes the usual considerations such as gender, age, education, political party, and so on.

A total of 52% of Americans and 80% of Republicans know Biden‘s Democrats, led by Border Chief Alejandro Mayorkas, deliberately encouraged the flow of 10 million migrants or more. However, the borders were wide open and we don’t know how many came in. It’s enough to eventually give Democrats their permanent electoral majority and permanent authoritarian rule.

The administration abused “parole, “Welcome Corps,” and gave them freebies. The illegals received benefits our American people aren’t getting. They took in criminals and gave them sanctuary. They said they were going to do it. Joe Biden welcomed the world publicly, and back in 2015, he and Alejandro sat together and told the media that they wanted hundreds of millions of people to pour in, and they wanted fewer whites.

There is so much evidence that it was deliberate. For another thing, it aligns perfectly with what’s going on in Europe, which is guided by the globalists of WEF, the UN et al. And despite all this evidence, 75% of Democrats said it was not Biden‘s deliberate policy. Another 51% of independents or others said the same thing.

They can’t all be stupid—some might be, some might be liars—but I suggest that they believe their leaders in the media way too much.

Elon Musk responded, describing the open borders policy as treason, which it is, or at least it’s a betrayal.

“It’s not just the borders were left open. There was a massive concerted campaign to usher in as many illegals as possible on an unprecedented scale in order to achieve permanent one-party rule.”

Some of these Democrats are just blind, deliberately blinded by the ideology.

This illegal immigration caused massive damage to this country and to the people coming in. Sex and drug trafficking is now a primary industry in America. We worry about slavery from 1864, but we don’t worry about slavery now. That’s sick.

We also don’t know how many of our foreign enemies came in. We know hundreds of thousands of Russians, Chinese, Iranians, et cetera, came in. You can’t convince me of the wonderful people who only want a better life.

GOOD NEWS for DJT

The news is good all around for the GOP.

